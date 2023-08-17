Georgia’s offense is under new leadership in 2023, as Mike Bobo returns for his second stint as offensive coordinator for the team. Bobo was promoted to the role after the departure of Todd Monken, who left for the Baltimore Ravens after commanding the Bulldogs’ offense to back-to-back national championships.
Bobo is a name that Bulldog faithful should be familiar with, as he played quarterback for the team from 1994 to 1997 and was a teammate of now-head coach Kirby Smart. In his Bulldogs career, Bobo posted a total of 6,334 passing yards, which ranks eighth in program history, along with 38 passing touchdowns. In his senior year, the Bulldogs went 10-2, thanks in part to Bobo’s 2,751 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.
After his senior year, Bobo shifted from the helmet to the headset and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Georgia in 1999. He went on to have a short stint as Jacksonville State’s quarterbacks coach before joining Mark Richt’s staff at Georgia in January of 2001.
From 2001 to 2006, Bobo served as Georgia’s quarterbacks coach and helped develop notable Georgia quarterbacks like David Greene and D.J. Shockley, who each reached an SEC Championship game. In 2007, Bobo was promoted to offensive coordinator and worked with future No.1 pick Matthew Stafford under center. Georgia’s points-per-game and touchdowns jumped from 25.2 to 32.6 and from 33 to 52, respectively. Over the next four seasons, the Bulldogs’ offense averaged over 30 points per game.
It was not until the 2012 season that the offense under Bobo took off. With quarterback Aaron Murray entering his third year and freshman running back Todd Gurley bursting onto the scene, Georgia was loaded offensively. Georgia posted 37.6 points per game and averaged 467.6 yards per game on their way to a top-five finish in the AP poll.
After the 2014 season, Bobo took a job as the head coach for Colorado State, but his tenure with the team was not as successful as his time with Georgia. He posted a 28-38 record over his five years with the team. Poor performance on the field — coupled with allegations surrounding the culture of the program — led to his firing after the 2019 season.
Bobo returned to the SEC in 2020 as the offensive coordinator for South Carolina, where the Gamecocks posted a measly 23.5 points per game and an overall record of 2-8. The next season, Bobo took the same position at Auburn. The Tigers scored only 28.3 points per game with a record of 6-7.
Before the 2022 season, Bobo made his return to Athens as an offensive analyst under Monken. On the Bulldogs’ road to their second-straight national championship, their offense ranked as one of the best in college football as they averaged over 40 points per game and over 500 yards.
Although a lot of talent on offense has left the program — from players to coaches — Georgia’s offense still has plenty of firepower. Transfer receiver Dominic Lovett and returnee Ladd McConkey will likely be beneficial to whoever wins the starting quarterback job. Bobo also has returning faces in All-American tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran.
Bobo also kept the entire offensive staff the same, while adding former Texas A&M and Clemson offensive coordinators Darrell Dickey and Brandon Streeter as offensive analysts, filling the position he’s leaving behind.
As Bobo is set to make his second go-round as the play caller for Georgia, he possesses as much — if not more — talent than he’s had in years prior along with the benefit of a spectacular defense. The team goes into the next season with all eyes on them as they search for a third straight championship.