On Monday, Jan. 16, head men's basketball coach Mike White, guard Jusaun Holt and guard Kario Oquendo addressed the media to discuss their upcoming matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Mourning Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
The Athens community is mourning the loss of football player, Devin Willock, and football staff member, Chandler LeCroy, after a fatal car accident early Sunday morning. White made comments in regard to the loss of Willock and Lecroy when he addressed the tragedy with the team.
“That was the first thing we talked about when we came in yesterday (Sunday) to watch film,” White said. “Really just offer my condolences to our guys who were close with Devin, a couple of our guys in particular, Jabri and Kario. Offered guys an opportunity to talk to express themselves. Guys were pretty somber and the mood was somber. Of course, as it is probably throughout campus, I imagine, just tragic, sad. Thoughts and prayers with the families and with the entire football program.”
Holt also offered his sympathy to the families of Willock and LeCroy when he addressed the media.
“I want to send my condolences to the families because I know that's really tough,” Holt said. “Seeing him around, he was always smiling and stuff like he's just a great guy. We feel for them and it's just something we got to take back and think, it's more than just a sport and pray for him and his family.”
Energetic away crowd
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a huge win on the road against a talented Tennessee Volunteers team. Although the Wildcats are off to a rocky start to their season, players like Oquendo and Holt are aware of how loud the crowd will be in Rupp Arena with their SEC experience.
“Playing in Rugg Arena is crazy. It's like a packed NBA gym, really,” Holt said. “I can’t even hear myself and I told the guys that too, we're gonna have to communicate and be loud because like, it was gonna be really shaken in there and loud.”
Oquendo also commented on how he is preparing his teammates to be ready for the Kentucky fans and the overall energy in Lexington.
“I just know that playing there, if you have never played there before, like you'll go in there and you'll look up in the rafters and you'll see all the fans and stuff like that,” Oquendo said. “I think I got really used to that last year just when we played a couple of packed out games,and then after that you just gotta go out there and play like business as usual.”
Matchup with Oscar Tshiebwe
The Bulldogs have a tough task of matching up with the reigning 2021 national player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging 15.9 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. The mission to slow down Tshiebwe will be a challenge for the Bulldogs on the road.
“He's one of the hardest playing guys that I've ever scouted and competed against,” White said. “His speed rim running is off the charts, his multiple efforts in fighting for early post position and holding seals, deep duck-ins obviously on the offensive glass it's a whole other level from anyone really that I've evaluated at this level. You know, his size, you know, pound for pound. I can't imagine there being a better offensive rebounder at this level. Just plays incredibly hard and we get a lot of respect for the way he approaches the game.”