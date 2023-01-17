Georgia's junior guard Kario Oquendo (3) shoots a 3-pointer in the second half of the Bulldogs' 62-47 win over Eastern Tennesee State University at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Oquendo was the Bulldogs' leading scorer last year and was one of five key players that Georgia kept in the offseason as several players transferred after the Bulldogs' 6-26 season last year. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer)