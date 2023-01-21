Georgia Bulldogs head basketball coach Mike White, along with sixth-year forward Jailyn Ingram and junior forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, were made available for the media in preparation for their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Matching up with the Commodores
The Vanderbilt Commodores are among the top of the SEC as far as field goal and 3-pointer attempts, ranking in the top five for each category. Their success shooting the ball caught the eye of White, as he constructed a game plan for this Saturday's game.
“First off, they run very good stuff,” White said. “They are very difficult to prepare for because they run a bunch of different stuff. They are deep. They can shoot the three from a number of spots. Starters. Guys coming off the bench. I don’t know this for a fact, but I have to think they are getting as much bench production offensively as any team in our league or right there with the conference leaders. Very physical. Stingy defensively. They play a unique style of defense. They are really good.”
Alexander Moncrieffe also commented on the success from behind the arc and how they plan to stop the Commodores from finding their rhythm early.
“They’re a good shooting team,” Moncrieffe said. “They shoot the ball really well. They’ve got a lot of good, talented players – good guards, good wings. Taking away a lot of things they like to do is what we’re focusing on.”
Coming back to Stegeman
The Georgia Bulldogs currently hold an undefeated record in Stegeman Coliseum and, according to White, the crowd is a big reason behind that. As the Bulldogs make their way through this season, the atmosphere at home grows each and every game.
“Our fans help,” White said. “We need Dawg Nation to come out and support us as they do. Our numbers have grown. The enthusiasm in the arena has increased. The decibel level has continued to increase, which has helped us down the stretch. Especially defensively when you need big stops to win big games.”
The impact of the crowd anywhere in the SEC proves to affect the game in drastic ways. White mentioned the student section at both Florida and Kentucky playing a factor in those earlier matchups.
“It’s enormous. It gives us a chance,” White said. “In our league, we’ve played a couple of road games, and those arenas were a huge impact for our opposition. You go to Florida, that student section was off the charts, and credit to those guys. You go to Rupp Arena, you’re playing really well and early second half they go on a little run, and you can’t hear yourself think. Rupp Arena obviously holds a lot of people, and they do a good job and they’ve won a lot of games, but that’s what we’re trying to build here. We’re trying to get to a point where the people that are coming are enjoying it and continue to come again and bring friends and get even louder.”