For two days, the Georgia Ice Dawgs won't be the only hockey team in town.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced that the Columbus River Dragons will play a two-game series at the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center.
The first of the two games will take place on Dec. 29, featuring the Columbus River Dragons and the Danville Dashers. The second game will take place on Jan. 12 between the Columbus River Dragons and the Port Huron Howlers. Both will begin at 4:05 p.m.
The Columbus River Dragons are one of four expansion teams in the FPHL in 2019. The league is divided up into two divisions, with the River Dragons placed in the Western Division.
“We are excited to welcome the Columbus River Dragons and the Federal Prospect Hockey League to Athens and the Akins Ford Arena,” Director of Arena and Ancillary Services Danny Bryant said. “We believe this will be an exciting opportunity for our current UGA Ice Dawg fans to experience a professional hockey game in addition to bringing new fans to Athens.”
River Dragons President and General Manager Scott Brand said the team appreciates the partnernship with The Classic Center.
“These two games will allow us to showcase our league and provide hockey fans in Eastern Georgia a chance to see professional hockey," Brand said. "We know that given the opportunity, Athens-area hockey fans will enjoy our games.”
The Classic Center began selling tickets on Friday. Single-game tickets are priced between $12-15.
Speaking of hockey …
The start of the Georgia Ice Dawgs season is just around the corner. There will be 11 home games this season, with the first nine taking place at the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center and the final two taking place outdoors in the 440 Foundry Pavilion at The Classic Center.
The first of 11 home games will take place on Oct. 11 and will have a little extra excitement around it, as it will be a rematch of last season’s SECHC Championship against Ole Miss. The Ice Dawgs won last year's matchup 4-2 on its way to a 23-3 season.
Tickets, which went on sale on Friday, begin at $2 for student general admission and $10 for general admission.
