While there's still no word on game dates or stadium capacities, the SEC announced each member school's additional conference games on Friday.
Every team picked up a pair of contests against non-divisional opponents. As well as Auburn and Alabama, Georgia will play at home against Mississippi State and in Fayetteville against Arkansas this fall.
The last time that duo appeared on Georgia's schedule was 2010. Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and the Bulldogs lost both on the way to a 3-5 finish in the SEC.
Yet at third-to-last and last in the SEC West last year, Mississippi State and Arkansas bear less of a threat on Georgia than Missouri's two SEC West add-ons — Alabama and LSU.
Here's a look at Georgia's new, but mostly old 2020 opponents:
Mississippi State:
Additional games from SEC East: Vanderbilt, at Georgia
All-time (Georgia-State): 18-6
Last five: 4-1
Georgia and Mississippi State's last matchup was a 2017 Georgia win in Athens. The series began with a 1914 shutout by Mississippi State, followed by a 36-year lull in Bulldog-Bulldog bouts.
State won most recently at home in 2010, which broke a nine-game losing streak dating back to 1975, and will return to Athens in 2020.
The Bulldogs from Starkville went 6-7 last year with a defense that gave up 399.2 yards per game, according to NCAA stats.
Arkansas:
Additional games from SEC East: Georgia, at Florida
All-time: 10-4
Last-five: 4-1
In four bowl games from 1969-1991, Georgia and Arkansas split 2-2, and the Bulldogs bested the Razorbacks in the 2002 SEC Championship 30-3. When the duo met in 2014, a 5-1 Georgia team beat the 3-3 Razorbacks 45-32.
Arkansas ranked No. 111 in the NCAA in total offense and No. 110 in total defense last season. Georgia was No. 3 and No. 61.
Alabama:
Additional games from SEC East: Kentucky, at Missouri
All-time: 25-40-4
Last five: 0-5
Georgia's only losing record both all-time and in the past five years lies in the hands of head coach Kirby Smart's former employer. It's not hard for Georgia fans to recall either of the Crimson Tide's 2018 victories.
Georgia's first SEC matchup this year would have been Alabama on Sept. 19. The delayed start could prove beneficial in giving Kirby Smart and his unproven offense a few more weeks to prepare for a tough road game.
Auburn:
Additional games from SEC East: Tennessee, at South Carolina
All-time: 60-56-8
Last five: 4-1
Last time Georgia fell to Auburn, the Bulldogs came back three weeks later with 28-7 rout in the 2017 SEC Championship.
In 2019, No. 5 Georgia beat No. 13 Auburn 21-14 before the Tigers knocked Alabama out of New Year's Six bowl contention.
The South's Oldest Rivalry has favored the Bulldogs lately, who've won 12 of the teams' last 15 matchups. This year they play in Athens.
Florida:
Additional games from SEC West: Arkansas, at Texas A&M
All-time: 53-43-2
Last Five: 3-2
Georgia has traded back-to-back-to-back wins with Florida three times in the past nine years. As with Vanderbilt and Tennessee, Smart hasn't dropped a game in Jacksonville since his inaugural season.
But if the trend holds, the pendulum is ready to swing back toward the Gators. With Florida's postseason chances spoiled by the Bulldogs late in 2019, it'll be a serious showdown between the two 2019 defensive top-tens.
Tennessee:
Additional games from SEC West: Texas A&M, at Auburn
All-time: 24-23-2
Last Five: 3-2
The closest all-time rivalry approaching this fall is Georgia-Tennessee. After a Hail Mary loss to the Volunteers in his first year at the Georgia helm, Smart and the Bulldogs won the following three contests with a 122-26 overall point differential.
Tennessee will be chomping at the bit to break their losing streak in Athens this year with an NCAA top-ten recruiting class, according to 247Sports,
South Carolina:
Additional games from SEC West: Auburn, at Ole Miss
All-time: 51-19-2
Last Five: 4-1
Although they nearly spoiled Georgia's 2019 season with their 20-17 double-overtime win, the Gamecocks come in 4-8 with an SEC-seventh recruiting class, according to 247Sports rankings.
The last time South Carolina took a second consecutive win against the Bulldogs was in 2012, but it's going to smell like revenge in Columbia when the Bulldogs come to town this fall.
Kentucky:
Additional games from SEC West: Ole Miss, at Alabama
All-time: 59-12-2
Last Five: 5-0
Georgia has not lost in a decade to the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs took one of its two SEC shutouts last year over Kentucky, but with an experienced top-25 defense and a senior quarterback, they won't be overlooked at home in Lexington.
Missouri:
Additional games from SEC West: Alabama, at LSU
All-time: 8-1
Last Five: 5-0
After a 1960 Georgia shutout, the Bulldogs didn't meet the Tigers again until they joined the SEC in 2012. Since then, Missouri has taken one game.
Georgia bookended their series with another shutout in 2019 and will look to continue its recent offensive onslaughts on the road this year.
Missouri went 6-6 in 2019 and brought in a 3-star-heavy recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Vanderbilt:
Additional games from SEC West: LSU, at Mississippi State
All-time: 57-20-2
Last Five: 4-1
With 13 wins against Georgia before 1960, the last six decades have tilted toward Athens. Like with Tennessee, Smart lost to the Commodores in 2016 and hasn't looked back since.
At home this year, the Bulldogs want to see a repeat of their 30-3 win in Nashville over the most underperforming squad in the SEC East.
