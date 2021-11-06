Missouri is coming into its game against Georgia having won its first SEC game of the season last week against Vanderbilt. While the Tigers look to pull an upset in Athens, here are some faces to know on the opposing side.
Tyler Badie, running back, #1
Badie leads the SEC in rushing yards with 989, almost 200 more yards than the conference’s next closest player. Badie has 157 rushing attempts at this point in the season, which equates to more than 60% of Missouri’s total rushing touches. The Tigers’ primary back has 11 total touchdowns, a mark that ties him for the lead in the SEC among running backs, and Badie boasts an additional 305 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.
Connor Bazelak, quarterback, #8
Bazelak is coming off of a Week 9 win where he completed 22 out of 28 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. He exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent hip injury, and is currently questionable for Saturday’s clash with Georgia. The sophomore is fourth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,138. He is one of only two quarterbacks in the conference to have attempted more than 300 passes so far this season. He has thrown 13 touchdowns, which means he is tied for 43rd in the country, along with eight interceptions, one shy of the SEC’s leader.
Keke Chism, wide receiver, #6
Outside of Badie, Chism has the most receptions on Missouri’s team, and also has the most receiving yards overall. Chism has 383 receiving yards in 2021 alongside two touchdowns, tied for the second most among Tiger receivers. Chism led in receptions and receiving yards last year. His 29 receptions average at 13.2 yards per catch, second-highest among Missouri players with more than 10 catches this year.
Martez Manuel, defensive back, #3
Following several transfers during the offseason, junior Manuel stepped into a starting role in the Missouri secondary and has flourished. Manuel leads the entire defense with 50 total tackles. He had a season-high 11 tackles on Oct. 2 against Tennessee, and also has one interception and 2.5 sacks on the year for a total of 24 negative yards.
Blaze Alldredge, linebacker, #25
Graduate student Alldredge is the Tigers’ second-leading tackler, and from 2018-2020 was named the team MVP twice at Rice before transferring to Missouri. Of his 49 total tackles, 32 are solo tackles, and in 2021 he has posted four sacks for a total of 37 yards lost. Alldredge is a defensive leader on a team that has struggled to stop the run, thanks largely in part to defensive line insufficiencies. Alldredge’s 2021 single-game high for tackles is 13, achieved against Kentucky in September. He registered only one tackle against Vanderbilt on Oct 30.