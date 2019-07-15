2019 All-Star festivities
The 2019 All-Star break began with the star-studded Home Run Derby in Cleveland, Ohio. Mets rookie Pete Alonso took the trophy, but that was far from the derby’s most exciting moment. The semi-final round between Joc Pederson and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stole the show with a triple overtime swing-off. The two sluggers crushed the derby record with a total of 79 shots in the thrilling round. The entire derby featured a record setting 312 home runs with the longest being 488 feet by Guerrero Jr.
Following the derby, players participated in the full 9-inning game the next day. The American League won a 4-3 decision at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber was named the game’s MVP after his exhilarating fifth inning in which he struck out the side. New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and closer Aroldis Chapman earned the win and save, respectively, being the first duo in Yankees history to do so.
The American League has now won seven consecutive All-Star games and 12 of the last 15. With all the high-scoring games in Major League Baseball today, it was nice to see a low-scoring, strategic battle between the top talent in the sport.
Throughout the game different players were mic’d up so they could talk to the commentators up in the Fox Sports booth. This was done last year as well, but this time multiple players were heard at once. Viewers have raved about this addition ever since it was launched and this year there was even a mic’d up at-bat from Braves first baseman, Freddie Freeman.
Matthew Boyd drawing trade interest
Multiple teams have inquired about Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd. The 28-year-old lefty is in the midst of a career year, sporting a 6-7 record and a 3.95 ERA over his 19 starts. Teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros and the Yankees have all expressed interest.
The Yankees were reportedly prepared to move forward on a deal but general manager Brian Cashman balked at the idea of including star second baseman Gleyber Torres in the package. Detroit has since lowered the asking price, making a deal increasingly likely.
Marisnick suspended for collision
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been suspended two games for his collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Marisnick began running home after tagging up from a fly ball. He collided with Lucroy just feet from home plate and after review, was ultimately ruled out.
Lucroy suffered a fractured nose along with a concussion due to the incident. Marisnick said he had no intent to collide with or hurt Lucroy. He plans to appeal the suspension.
