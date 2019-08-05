Astros combine for no-hitter
In his debut with the Houston Astros, newly acquired pitcher Aaron Sanchez tossed 6 impressive innings in which he did not allow a hit. This game was a step forward for Sanchez as he led the major leagues with 14 losses while with the Toronto Blue Jays. Following Sanchez, a trio of Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski finished off the Seattle Mariners.
It was the 14th combined no-hitter in MLB history and the second time the Mariners have been the victims this season.
Yankees injury woes
Edwin Encarnación joins slugger Luke Voit as the latest New York Yankees to hit the injured list. Voit is suffering from a sports hernia and will likely need surgery to repair it. Encarnación was hit by a pitch from Josh Smith in the first half of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. His official diagnosis is a hairline fracture of the wrist. His timetable was defined as three to five weeks, but manager Aaron Boone said it could be longer.
Star outfielder Aaron Hicks has found himself back on the injured list this week as well. His prognosis is uncertain but it appears to be an elbow injury. He was hurt while throwing toward third base from center field. Hicks plans to stay positive despite the troubling ailment.
The Yankees have scuffled a bit as of late. The pitching inconsistencies along with the sheer number of sustained injuries forecast a troubling trend.
Franco optioned to AAA
The Philadelphia Phillies have optioned struggling third baseman Maikel Franco to AAA-Lehigh Valley. Franco has not played anywhere near up to his 2018 standards. This season, he was hitting .231 with a .702 on-base plus slugging percentage in 368 at-bats. He hit just .198 against left-handers. Franco has been an opening day starter since 2015 with Philadelphia, but has not been an effective option so far in 2019. The Phillies recalled utility infielder Brad Miller as the corresponding move.
Beuhler goes full nine innings
Walker Buehler added another signature moment to his first season as an All-Star. The Los Angeles Dodgers youngster tallied 15 strikeouts in an impressive 4-1 win. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he knew it would be a special game from the start. Buehler has a 3.22 ERA in 2019 accompanied by 152 strikeouts, one more than his entire 2018 total. In an age where it is increasingly rare for pitchers to go deep into games, Buehler emphasizes his consistency and depth of pitches.
Astros new rotation
With the trade deadline acquisition of Zack Greinke, the Houston Astros now sport the most star studded pitching rotation in Major League Baseball. Houston’s starters now include Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Sanchez, Wade Miley and Greinke.
Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz chimed in sharing he thinks the current Astros rotation will be better than his '90s braves pitching staff. That staff featured hall-of-famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and Smoltz. These are some lofty expectations, but this Houston group has all the tools to be among the best ever assembled.
Log In
