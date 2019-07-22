Boone Suspended
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension for his tirade in Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boone reacted strongly to a called third strike on Yankees’ veteran outfielder Brett Gardner, a call Gardner did not seem too fond of either.
Yankee players voiced support of their second-year manager with first baseman, Luke Voit, expressing that his team appreciated Boone calling them “savages.” Boone said that he learned from the incident and is not proud of his language choice. He served the suspension Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.
Streaking Giants
The San Francisco Giants are back in the postseason picture after going 15-3 over their last 18 games. The Giants have won five series in a row and find themselves back at .500 with a 50-50 record. The team sits two games out of the National League’s second and final wild card spot.
After a disappointing start to the season, San Francisco has gotten a resurgence from top players including Pablo Sandoval and star catcher Buster Posey. Sandoval has revived his career with the Giants this year and San Francisco decided to keep him on the roster for now. This team is one to watch.
Acuña 20-20
Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to impress in the Atlanta Braves organization. He locked up an appearance in the 20-20 club and is the first Braves player to do so since Jason Heyward. Acuña has an impressive amount of pop to go with his foot speed. He has 23 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 2019. Acuña said he plans to join the 30-30 club before the year is over.
Phillies acquire Morin
The Philadelphia Phillies have finalized a deal to acquire pitcher Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins. The Phillies trail the Braves by 7.5 games for the division lead. Struggles from star players and pitching staff woes have derailed Philadelphia. Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen’s season was cut short due to an ACL tear.
The Phillies hope Morin helps stabilize the bullpen. Morin has a 3.42 ERA across 24 appearances this season. The 28-year-old has finished 10 games with one save, making him a candidate to close games.
Leake throws complete game shutout
Seattle Mariners pitcher Mike Leake took a perfect game into the ninth in Friday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Angels. He would have been the 24th pitcher in history to throw a perfect game. Leake is not someone you necessarily would expect to be on the cusp of history with a career 4.04 ERA and a 4.27 ERA in 2019, although he has been rather consistent throughout his career. In 20 games this season, Leake has 124.1 innings pitched with 91 strikeouts.
With trade season quickly approaching, Leake could see his name linked to one of these high-profile teams in need of starting pitching.
