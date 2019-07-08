Max Scherzer is still unbelievable
Scherzer got the start against the Kansas City Royals shortly after welcoming his second daughter to the world. He struck out 11 batters and continued the dominance in his last nine starts with a 0.84 ERA in that span.
Saturday’s game saw an offensive stat line as well. Scherzer got a hit off Glenn Sparkman, then stole a base shortly after while nobody covered.
This was his second career game with a least 10 strikeouts, one hit and one stolen base. This has been an eventful few starts for Scherzer as he put out an impressive performance on June 19 with a broken nose and a black eye.
Stroman out, Tanaka in for ASG
Masahiro Tanaka was making plans with his wife for All-Star weekend when he received the call. He said the selection to replace Toronto Blue Jays’ starter Marcus Stroman caught him by surprise.
This will be the veteran right hander’s second appearance at the All-Star game. Through 18 starts this season, Tanaka sports a 3.86 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched. He’s been arguably the most stable presence in the New York Yankees’ rotation this year and that consistency is being rewarded here.
Herrera suspended for season
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been suspended 85 games for domestic violence charges.
Philadelphia released a statement shortly after showing its support of the penalty. The charges were ultimately dropped, but Major League Baseball continues to crack down on the offense. This is the second-longest suspension in MLB history for domestic violence.
Herrera is a career .276 hitter but saw his 2019 average fall to just .222 in 39 games played. He had a home run and 16 RBIs with two stolen bases. He was coming off a solid 2018 campaign that saw him hit .255 with 22 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a .310 On Base Percentage.
Twins set home run record
The Minnesota Twins have added another record onto their improbable 2019 campaign. The team has combined for 166 home runs before the All-Star break, breaking the previous record of 161 held by the 2018 New York Yankees. This is a dramatic improvement over last year’s Minnesota team that hit 166 home runs over the whole season.
The Twins go into the All-Star break at 56-33, a .629 win percentage, and 5.5 games up on the Cleveland Indians for first place.
Tyler Skaggs passes away at age 27
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away in his hotel room Monday, before his team was scheduled to face the Texas Rangers. The game was postponed and the Angels and Rangers along with the MLB and many others released statements regarding the tragic passing.
Skaggs’ teammates poured on the support the next time they took the field and now you can find a No. 45 patch on the Angels’ uniforms.
Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney honored his fallen teammate’s memory with his first pitch in Saturday’s clash with the Houston Astros. Heaney opened the game with a slow pitch curveball, which was Skaggs’ specialty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.