Boston dominates the week
The Boston Red Sox are on an offensive tear and it comes at a crucial time of year. The race for the American League East division has gotten tighter this week between the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and the Red Sox. Boston is now 9 games back in the division while Tampa Bay is 8.5 behind.
The defending world champions struggled out of the gate but have shored up the pitching staff as of late and boosted the offensive production. The addition of Brian Cashner from the Baltimore Orioles added another capable starter to the rotation. Cashner continues to impress in a Red Sox uniform as he shut down the Yankees on Friday, July going 6.2 innings while surrendering just 3 earned runs and one walk. Boston recently got Nathan Eovaldi back from injury and he is slowly being worked back into form from the bullpen.
Markakis, Swanson hit Injured List
The Atlanta Braves have announced the placement of right fielder Nick Markakis and shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day Injured List. Markakis suffered a fractured wrist after being hit by a pitch in Friday’s showdown with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. He is putting up great numbers in his 14th season, batting .284 with 9 home runs in 104 games. After Friday’s game, Braves manager Brian Snitker looked disappointed, saying, the injury did not look good.
For Swanson, the timing could not be worse. He is enjoying a breakout season at the plate but has been battling injury for more than a week now. The Atlanta shortstop owns a .265 batting average with 17 home runs, 57 RBIs and 7 stolen bases.
Atlanta recalled Adam Duvall from Triple-A Gwinnett to account for the roster change. Duvall has been outstanding in the minor leagues this season, hitting 29 home runs to go along with a .931 OPS
Giants no longer selling?
Due to their recent string of success, the San Francisco Giants are now firmly in the 2019 postseason hunt. That complicates things for contenders looking to poach from the San Francisco pitching staff. Teams such as the San Diego Padres, Yankees, Braves, and Phillies, among others, have expressed interest in starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner and closer Will Smith. It is tough to see the Giants shipping either player out now that the team is winning games.
Stroman traded to Mets
Toronto Blue Jays have put an end to the trade saga surrounding ace Marcus Stroman. Toronto has traded Stroman to the New York Mets for minor league prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson. Now the Mets have big-name pitching, but will still be looking to improve on almost every other aspect of their team.
Who’s next?
With Wednesday’s trade deadline coming fast, even more big names could experience a change of scenery. The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly in sell mode meaning their six-time All-Star Zack Greinke could be available. His value will skyrocket due to the Stroman deal being completed. Greinke is in the midst of another excellent season with a 10-4 record and a 2.87 ERA.
Noah Syndergaard is another name on the block as the Mets reportedly are intent on moving him before Wednesday’s deadline. Another option would be Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians. Keep an eye on the baseball world as Wednesday approaches, and the 2019 deadline will make or break the teams heading towards postseason contention with significant needs.
