Mollie Belisle has been named the SEC Forward of the Year and included in the First Team All-SEC after a historic season leading Georgia soccer from the front line.
The graduate striker finished the regular season as the third-leading goalscorer in the country with 15 goals in 18 games. She also finished with three assists to her name, meaning she tallied a goal contribution every game on average.
Belisle scored a considerable amount of goals throughout the 2021 season, but she also provided goals in late moments to win matches, including winners against LSU and Florida.
The last Georgia player to win the award was Megan Tomlinson in 2008. Belisle is the third Georgia player in history to win the award.
Georgia soccer begins its SEC Tournament on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against LSU at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Alabama. Should the Bulldogs move onto the next round, they would play Arkansas, the top seed, on Tuesday.
Following the SEC tournament, Belisle and the Bulldogs will watch the NCAA women’s soccer selection show on Nov. 8 to see if they made the tournament.