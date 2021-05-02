Georgia track and field hosted the Torrin Lawrence Memorial over the weekend. It was the Bulldogs’ final regular-season meet leading into the postseason as well as the final home meet of the season.
Sophomore Jasmine Moore headlined the weekend with the fourth-best performance in NCAA history in the triple jump. Saturday was Moore’s birthday, and she celebrated with a jump of 46 feet, 10 inches. Junior Titiana Marsh finished second in the event with a jump of 44 feet, 8 inches.
“Jasmine Moore’s triple jump showed that she truly is one of the dominant U.S. jumpers and will be right in the middle of the mix at the NCAA championships and for a spot on Team USA,” said head coach Petros Kyprianou.
Sixth-year senior Kayla Smith also had a great showing on Saturday, breaking the school record in the pole vault to win the event. She cleared the bar at 14 feet, 8 1/4 inches to break the record held by Morgann Leleux.
Senior Marie-Therese Obst continued her dominant run in the javelin, winning the event for the fifth consecutive time. Her throw of 188 feet, 4 inches was nearly 15 feet farther than the second-place finisher, North Carolina’s Madison Wiltrout.
“Marie-Therese just kept doing what she has been doing in the javelin,” Kyprianou said. “Hard to say you get used to seeing performances like that, but her consistency has been awesome this year and we are confident that momentum will continue to roll.”
Friday’s proceedings were headlined by junior Elija Godwin’s victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.32 seconds. That performance is the eighth-best in the NCAA this year. It was also enough to tie the third-fastest time in school history.
Godwin wasn’t finished for the weekend, as he also took first place in the 400-meter with a time of 45.86 seconds. Sophomore Matthew Boling finished just behind Godwin to take second in the event with a time of 45.87.
Boling and Godwin were joined by sophomore Curtis Borden and senior Delano Dunkley to finish first place in the 4-x-100-meter relay with a time of 39.65 seconds.
Sophomore Anna Marian Block improved on her personal best by four seconds with a time of 4 minutes, 19.20 seconds. Block’s time is the sixth-best in school history.
The Bulldogs will use the next two weeks to recover and continue to train before they travel to College Station, Texas, for the SEC championships from May 13-15.