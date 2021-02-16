The Georgia men’s basketball team is in the middle of a critical juncture in its season.
Heading into last week’s unexpected matchup with then-No. 16 Tennessee, the Bulldogs had won three games in a row against Ole Miss, Auburn and Vanderbilt. They followed that stretch with a respectable eight-point loss against the Volunteers after trailing by as many as 23 points.
Then came Georgia’s trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the best team in the SEC. The final score against the Crimson Tide was not quite as respectable. The Bulldogs lost by 33, 115-82, which is the second-worst loss during head coach Tom Crean’s tenure with the worst being a 46-point loss to Tennessee in his first season at the helm.
Also, Alabama’s 115 points were the most scored in an SEC game since Kentucky put up 120 against Vanderbilt in 1996. In a virtual press conference on Monday, Crean said that despite the past two games, his team’s morale is not waning.
“Yeah, why would it?” Crean said. “I mean, we're in the middle of a season, we just won three in a row, we just won five out of seven before [Tennessee]. There's absolutely no reason for morale to drop.”
Sophomore guard Jaxon Etter said that the Bulldogs had a positive day of practice on Sunday and they’re learning from the mistakes made in the past two games and keeping a positive attitude.
Crean said the practice was much more about getting better and isolating skills than putting his team through “three hours of total physicality.” He wants to maintain his team’s level of confidence as the Bulldogs work every day and try to get better.
Sophomore forward Toumani Camara said in a virtual press conference that positivity is “something we need.”
“If we keep on being sad and thinking about a loss, it's something that's really gonna affect the rest of the season,” Camara said. “So being able to move on as fast as we can and think about the next game and stay positive and work and get in the gym, get into the lab, get better is really what matters.”
Georgia gets a chance to bounce back against another Top 25 program in Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri. The Tigers travel to Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday coming off two losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas. Missouri was ranked No. 10 last week but will come into Tuesday’s matchup at No. 20 after the two-game skid.
The Tigers will be without their leading rebounder Jeremiah Tilmon but still have some of the most dynamic guards in the SEC in Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith. Without Tilmon, Crean said they can stretch the floor more with shooters. If Tilmon were to play, he would be an imposing presence on the block. Just in case, Crean said his staff and players are preparing for both situations.
“Either way, they've got a lot of answers, because they got a lot of depth and a lot of very good players,” Crean said.