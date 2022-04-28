Jarryd Wallace, a former Bulldog and Paralympic bronze medalist, knows firsthand what it means to have a mobility injury. At 19 years old, Wallace made the decision to amputate his leg, following a series of unsuccessful surgical attempts to mend the compartment syndrome he had developed-a condition where blood and oxygen flow to muscle cells is inhibited.
“We can’t control the circumstances that happen to us, but we can control how we respond to them,” said Wallace, who lives and trains in Athens. “The great athletes are the ones that can adapt.”
Since then, he’s won three world championships, set four world records and qualified for three Paralympic Games, the last of which where he earned his bronze medal. But world-class athletics are only a fraction of what Wallace devotes his time to.
When he isn’t training, Wallace is looking for ways he can help others. For years, he traveled the country, speaking to communities and individuals and providing advice to those who faced their own forms of adversity.
He still does, when the opportunity presents itself, but now his approach to helping others looks a little different. For a while, Wallace served as a project consultant for a Japanese prosthetic development company, known as XiBorg. Since then, he’s begun developing something of his own, a company called Rivl — pronounced “Rival.”
“I’m taking the skills that I’ve learned over the past 10 years in the industry and developing affordable prosthetic technology, specifically running blades,” Wallace said. “I started a company that will be manufacturing, producing and distributing affordable running technology to the everyday user.”
In May, he’ll bring together his passion for helping others and his passion for running, when he participates for the second time in the Wings for Life charity race.
“This event allows me to use my giftedness in running, something that I love, to be a foundation of support in fundraising for those who can’t,” Wallace said. “It’s an honor to be an ambassador for the organization, and I’m so grateful for their vision.”
Between 250,000-500,000 people worldwide every year sustain spinal cord injuries, according to the World Health Organization. Wings for Life is an organization that raises funds for the spinal cord research that is necessary to help those with these injuries to recover.
Wallace not only cares deeply about the research Wings for Life helps fund, but is optimistic about its potential for success. Though there is still a long way to go, he believes the goal of finding a cure to all spinal cord injuries is realistic and attainable.
“At the core of everything that Wings for Life is about, it is coming up with a solution to cure spinal cord injuries, and there’s enough science out there to know it is possible,” Wallace said.
A research collaboration between UCLA and the Mayo Clinic from 2016-2018 helped a Jered Chinnock, who was paralyzed in 2013 regain his ability to stand and walk with assistance. The methods employed included spinal cord stimulation and physical therapy.
Wallace will lead the race in Atlanta, which takes off from the Monday Night Brewery and runs along the west side of the Beltline trail. He plans to bring his family along, since the event takes place on Mother’s Day — May 8 — and will feature a giveaway and special brunch to celebrate the day.
Wings for Life organizes the global charity run every year. Participants race alongside each other and against a “Catcher Car,” which chases you down virtually, through the Wings for Life app. It takes off 30 minutes after the start of the race at a slow speed and gradually gets faster until it catches the runner that is furthest ahead.
Anyone can participate in the run. Whether they’re alone or with a running group, participants are charged a registration fee when they download the app and 100% of the fee will go toward spinal cord research.
“With the right technology and the right opportunities, [injured] people will be able to be mobilized, walk and run again,” Wallace said.