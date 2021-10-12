As the only two undefeated teams remaining in the conference, the matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky will have high stakes regarding the SEC championship. The Bulldogs will be facing a physical offensive line and battling injuries as they try to stay undefeated in 2021.
Kentucky’s physicality
Head coach Kirby Smart said Kentucky has always been one of the most physical games on Georgia’s schedule. The offensive line opened the way for the Wildcats to have 330 rushing yards and 145 passing yards as the offense scored 42 points on LSU.
With Kentucky’s experience at offensive line, Smart said that this is the best offensive line that Georgia has had to prepare for so far this season.
“They have always been one of the most physical games, if not the most physical game we've played in,” Smart said. “I don't think the rest of the world understands the physicality that their offensive line has played with.”
The Bulldogs will specifically have to face Darian Kinnard, a senior offensive tackle who was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the best run blocking offensive lineman in the country. He was named to the Preseason All-SEC team and the Outland Trophy watchlist, given to the nation’s best interior lineman.
Last season, Georgia and Kentucky combined to run the ball 82 times for 353 yards compared to just 39 combined pass attempts. The battle on the line of scrimmage was vital in the 14-3 victory for Georgia, and tight end John FitzPatrick thinks the same will be true on Saturday.
“Last year's game was physical,” FitzPatrick said. “I think I saw that on my first drive, I think it was a 10-play drive match down the field, running the ball probably eight or nine times. It is going to be another physical one come Saturday."
Injury updates
Georgia has been dealing with injuries to key players throughout the season, and three more starters were injured in the game against Auburn in left tackle Jamaree Salyer and defensive backs Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine.
Smart couldn’t give concrete answers on the status of those players because he hadn’t seen them practice, but he did sound optimistic about Salyer.
“Jamaree had a slight ankle, but it didn't swell,” Smart said. “He thought he could have gone back, but he didn't feel like he was at 100%. I'm hopeful to get him back and he'll be ready to go.”
On Christopher Smith’s status, Smart said that the shoulder injury he sustained against Auburn shouldn’t sideline him for too long, but his status for this week is still up in the air.
Smart said that Smith’s shoulder came out of place, and put it back in but Smith didn’t feel like he gained full strength back. Executive Associate Athletic Director Ron Courson has seen players back in one week from that injury.
“We'll find out where [Smith] is,” Smart said. “He is one of the toughest people I've been around so if Chris can play, he'll play.”
On the amount of injuries at wide receiver, Smart said Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the closest to being able to return, and could have probably played in an emergency situation. Smart did not give any updates on Dominick Blaylock or George Pickens, but was hopeful Georgia would get Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton back.
Smart indicated that quarterback JT Daniels, who has missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, is improving and continuing to work toward being at full strength. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has started in Daniels’ place, throwing for a combined 303 yards and two touchdowns.
“He had a really productive throwing session Thursday,” Smart said. “For the game, he was able to throw more than the previous week. We are going to let him try and throw more today, although today will be a lighter practice.”