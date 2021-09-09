Sanford Stadium, one of the premiere atmospheres in college football, has not seen a full crowd since 2019. With 92,746 seats available, the Bulldogs’ stomping ground ranks ninth in college football stadiums based on size alone. A large chunk of head coach Kirby Smart’s roster has yet to suit up for a sold-out game.
The Bulldogs boast 132 players on their listed roster this season. A whopping 67 of those names are underclassmen, meaning they haven’t played a pre-COVID-19 game at Sanford Stadium. Add the 10 transfers that have yet to play in front of a full crowd and you get well over half a team that will see the full force of the Georgia fan base for the first time this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The list of stars that have yet to play on Dooley Field in front of a sellout crowd includes JT Daniels, Derion Kendrick, Jermaine Burton and 15 other players that saw action in Week 1 against Clemson. While a large chunk of the starters have experienced the Bulldog crowd at full strength, some of them understand how lucky they are to be back at full capacity.
“It felt good to have everybody back, all the fans,” junior linebacker Nakobe Dean said after the Clemson game. “I talked to Jamon [Dumas-Johnson], one of our freshman linebackers and I was like ‘Man, I miss this. I miss this atmosphere, I miss this feeling of all the fans being in the crowd and everything.’ I was basically telling him how grateful he was because he hasn’t experienced it with an empty stadium.”
The players who played before the pandemic witnessed a completely different experience from 2019 to 2020. Georgia had four home games on the schedule in 2020. Three of them were played at 22% capacity, for a total of 20,524 people, while the fourth, against Vanderbilt, was canceled.
For Smart, the full crowd will play a large role in igniting his team this season. He said that the confidence a home crowd can bring should help his players to limit some of the mistakes they made against Clemson.
“Last week was much tougher due to the split environment and a tremendous atmosphere,” Smart said. “I expect it to be the same way this week, but I think that they will have more confidence, being in a familiar place with more of our fans in there.”
When the Bulldogs suit up to play UAB this weekend, a sold-out crowd will be at Sanford Stadium to greet them. Whether for the first time or not, Georgia’s players will be happy to hear a full crowd once again.