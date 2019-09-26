Georgia’s special teams were anything but special during Georgia’s 23-17 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 21.
Other than Rodrigo Blankenship’s perfect 3-for-3 night on field goals, the Bulldogs’ specialists were underwhelming. On Tuesday, Kirby Smart admitted that the Irish “whipped” Georgia on special teams.
A few minutes into the second quarter, senior wide receiver Tyler Simmons muffed a punt return on Georgia’s 8-yard line. Four plays later, Notre Dame punched in a 1-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
“Of course, like any bad play, you get down on yourself a little bit, but I had my teammates there to pick me up,” Simmons said.
Freshman receiver Dominick Blaylock replaced Simmons on punt returns later in the game, but even he was mediocre. Blaylock grabbed one punt but let the other fall.
With a bye week on the horizon, the Bulldogs now have a chance to tighten their fundamentals. Smart said the coaching staff gives position groups, including specialists, three or four specific areas in which they can improve.
Sophomore Jake Camarda came to Georgia as the No. 1 punter in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite. But he shanked a pair of punts in one of Georgia’s most important games of the year. Camarda’s first punt traveled just 25 yards.
After the Bulldogs’ final offensive drive stalled, Camarda punted the ball 27 yards to give Notre Dame the ball near midfield with 1:08 remaining in the game. Down by six points, the Fighting Irish had a chance to win. But Georgia’s defense bailed its punter out.
“The kid didn’t hit a great punt but we picked him up,” Smart said Saturday. “He’s an unbelievable punter, he just didn’t hit great punts tonight. He’ll go back to the drawing board and we’ll keep getting him better.”
Camarda averaged 35.2 yards on four punts against Notre Dame.
In the return game, Simmons and Blaylock combined for negative three yards on punts.
It was a Catch-22 night, though. Despite the special teams lapses, Georgia’s special teams were ultimately the difference in the game. Blankenship nailed three field goals, from 40, 31 and 43 yards, respectively. Two years ago, Blankenship softly announced to the team that he was on scholarship after the game at Notre Dame.
Now, he gets the loudest cheers of any player in Sanford Stadium.
“We’re all about next play mentality,” Blankenship said. “You can make a mistake, but make sure that you’re doing it full speed and giving 100% effort when you do it. Then after that, you just put it behind you, move on, and we can come back and fix it in film later on.”
