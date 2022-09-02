On July 1, 2021, the NCAA loosened name, image and likeness restrictions.
The former NIL system prevented players from monetizing themselves, banning them from a number of commercial possibilities. Both Florida and California passed laws concerning the NIL ban, nudging the association toward action.
The final push came on June 21, 2021, with the decision of the Alston v. NCAA antitrust lawsuit. Shawne Alston, a former West Virginia football player, was suing the association over the NIL restrictions. The Supreme Court ruled in Alston’s favor, stating that “the NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”
Student-athletes are now making money from autograph signings, public appearances, product endorsements and more. This is an unprecedented development, at least by the NCAA’s standards. In fact, Georgia players have been disciplined for breaking NIL rules in the past.
Todd Gurley was suspended for four games in 2014, when the NCAA found he had broken the rules. Allegedly, Gurley accepted $3,000 for autographed memorabilia throughout his time in college. Gurley left Athens at the end of the year, heading to St. Louis as a first-round draft pick, so the NCAA’s suspension wasn’t especially impactful.
Almost a decade later, many current UGA athletes are benefiting from the new NIL rules. According to head coach Kirby Smart, 95 different Georgia players have received some sort of NIL funding.
Smart said that Dan Jackson, a walk-on sophomore, is using his NIL profits to pay for college. Smart mentioned that offensive tackle Micah Morris is helping pay for his father’s dialysis with NIL money. Kelee Ringo, one of the heroes of Georgia’s national championship victory, has been spending some of his NIL proceeds on his mother’s breast cancer treatment as well as more general breast cancer awareness causes.
Others have pointed out flaws with the current NIL format in college athletics. Nick Saban has become concerned that some teams might use NIL deals to “buy” players. The Alabama head coach didn’t mince words, speaking out against the system in May of this year.
“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first,” Saban said. “A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we will be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”
Saban went on to clarify his comments, explaining that the rise of collectives has him worried about the competitive balance of college football. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was upset by the accusation, calling Saban’s words “despicable” the next day. Cooler heads seemed to prevail, as Fisher said he had “no ill will” toward Saban when asked about the feud in July.
There are a number of collectives in Athens dedicated to raising NIL money for athletes attending the University of Georgia. The Classic City Collective was launched in March 2022, with former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray leading the company as co-CEO. Smart has already come out in support of the organization.
The Athens NIL Club was established last month, and has heavy involvement from the Georgia roster. A number of current Bulldogs have endorsed the club on their respective twitter accounts including Nazir Stackhouse, Jalon Walker and Jaheim Singletary. The Aug. 23 announcement was short on specific details, but the organization has a funding goal of $50,000 in donations per month, which it says will go toward supporting over 75 UGA football players.
Broadly, it seems the public has come to a consensus on the first year of the NIL era — it’s a well-intentioned ruling, but the current iteration would benefit from stricter guidelines, remaining a subject of debate for years to come.