As National Signing Day approaches, Georgia will be in a battle with Alabama and Texas A&M for the country’s top recruiting class. As the Bulldogs try to pull in as much talent as possible, here are a few highly rated recruits that are virtually locks to come to Athens.
Gunner Stockton, quarterback
At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Gunner Stockton could be the next great gunslinger to commit to the Bulldogs. Throughout his recruiting process, the quarterback out of Tiger, Georgia, has been recruited heavily by both South Carolina and Georgia. According to experts at 247Sports it is likely that he will sign with the Bulldogs. Stockton, a four-star, is rated as the No. 7 quarterback in the class and the No. 67 player overall. Like all five players on this list, Stockton is already committed to Georgia with just a signature needed to lock him in as a Georgia player.
Malaki Starks, athlete
Malaki Starks is the highest-rated player currently committed to Georgia. The five-star out of Jefferson, Georgia, is touted as the No. 1 athlete in the 2022 class and the No. 14 player overall, according to 247Sports. Starks was waldo recruited by the likes of Alabama and Clemson, but eventually verbally committed to come to Athens. If Starks does end up in Athens next season, he will likely make an impact early and often as Georgia will lose quite a few defenders in this year’s NFL Draft.
Jaheim Singletary, cornerback
Jaheim Singletary is an interesting commit for the Bulldogs because the five-star was not always Athens bound. Singletary originally committed to Ohio State on Jan. 1 before decommiting just a few months later. After the decommitment, Singletary visited both Florida and Georgia, eventually verbally committing to the Bulldogs on Nov. 21. The cornerback is rated as the No. 5 player at his position and No. 21 player overall, according to 247Sports. If he sticks with Georgia on signing day, he will be a big addition to a defense that desperately needs help in its secondary.
Mykel Williams, defensive line
Mykel Williams, similar to Singletray, decommitted from USC before verbally committing to Georgia this fall. Williams is rated as a five-star according to 247Sports and is the No. 26 overall player in the 2022 class currently. Williams comes out of Columbus, Georgia, making his flip back to his home state no surprise. However, with the recent addition of Lincoln Riley to the Trojans, look for USC to try and pull the top recruit back as signing day approaches.
Bear Alexander, defensive line
Bear Alexander is arguably the best name that has committed to Georgia in the 2022 class. At 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, Alexander could bring a Jordan Davis-like presence to the Bulldogs’ defensive front for years to come. Alexander, out of IMG Academy, is rated as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2022 class. While Alexander is committed to Georgia, the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions show Texas A&M gaining traction as signing day approaches.