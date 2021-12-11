As National Signing Day approaches, Georgia sits at the top of the table for the 2022 class. According to Rivals.com, the Bulldogs have the top recruiting class in the nation, while Kirby Smart’s class sits in second place according to 247Sports.
With big names like Malaki Starks and Gunner Stockton likely to sign with the Bulldogs, here are players that sit on the edge and could surprise the crowd by picking a red and black hat on signing day.
Kamari Wilson, safety
Kamari Wilson, a defensive back out of Fort Pierce, Florida, is rated as a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite. Wilson sits as the second-best safety in the country, according to 247Sports. He played his high school football at IMG Academy, a known football factory in Florida. Wilson is choosing between a few different teams with Texas A&M and Georgia gaining the most traction thus far. When he makes his decision between the Bulldogs and the Aggies on Dec. 15, it will be aired on ESPN.
Earnest Greene, offensive line
Earnest Greene is a consensus four-star recruit that has been approached by the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, USC and Georgia among others. At 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Greene towers over high school opponents at his interior offensive line position. The California native is currently rated as the No. 40 player nationally and the No. 2 overall interior lineman in the 2022 class. Don’t be surprised if Greene slips a Georgia hat onto his head on signing day.
Shemar James, linebacker
Linebacker is always a position that Kirby Smart recruits well and Shemar James could be one of Georgia’s next great prospects at that position. James is from Mobile, Alabama and has been recruited heavily in-state by both the Crimson Tide and Auburn. However, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has gained some traction with the four-star linebacker. At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, James would be a worthy addition to the Georgia defense. He is currently rated as the No. 7 linebacker in the 2022 class and the No. 64 player overall. With Georgia and Alabama fighting for the top class, James could be a name that turns the tide for both teams.
Shemar Stewart, defensive line
Shemar Stewart, a highly touted defensive lineman out of Opa Locka, Florida, sits on the edge of three teams as signing day approaches. Stewart will likely choose between Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia, with the Aggies slightly in the lead according to 247Sports. Stewart is a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 9 player in the 2022 class. If he chooses the Bulldogs on Dec. 15, he would slot in as Georgia’s highest-rated recruit of the year.
Christen Miller, defensive line
Christen Miller is yet another defensive lineman being recruited by the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Miller comes in as the No. 19 defensive lineman in the 2022 class and the No. 107 rated player overall. Georgia will be battling with the likes of Alabama and Ohio State for the big man. Miller, however, is the lone Georgia native on the list as he comes out of Ellenwood, Georgia. It will likely be important for Smart and his staff to win their own state if they are to have the top class this year.