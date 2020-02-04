With one day remaining before National Signing Day on Wednesday, the Georgia football team will look to maintain its No. 1 recruiting ranking for the 2020 class. Nineteen players have already signed their National Letter of Intent to the Bulldogs, leaving four more that are set to sign on Wednesday. Below are those four players set to sign tomorrow and why it’s important to pay attention. All recruiting rankings are courtesy of 247Sports Composite.
Broderick Jones, OT
The lone five-star commit that has yet to sign with Georgia is arguably the most crucial, as Georgia lost four starting offensive linemen from the 2019-20 season. Jones is the No. 11 overall player in the country and has great size standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 298 pounds.
Jones was the earliest to commit to Georgia of this group, but with former offensive line coach Sam Pittman leaving on Dec. 8 to become the head coach at Arkansas, the certainty of his arrival has wavered. He most recently visited Georgia on Jan. 25 and later decided to cancel his visit to Auburn on Jan. 31, which is a good sign for Georgia fans. If he signs with Georgia, Jones would be the second-highest ranked player of the class and the fifth offensive tackle.
Sedrick Van Pran, OC
At 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, Van Pran has great size for the position. He would be the third center to sign with Georgia in as many years, joining redshirt freshman Clay Webb and redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson.
Van Pran is the No. 59 overall prospect and the No. 1 center of the 2020 class. The four star is a native of New Orleans and has been committed to the Bulldogs since Aug 17, 2019. Other schools vying for Van Pran are Florida and Alabama.
Daijun Edwards, RB
Edwards’ commitment to Georgia on Jan. 30 moved the Bulldogs into the No. 1 position going into Wednesday, and the timing of his commitment so close to National Signing Day means he’ll likely sign with the Bulldogs.
The four-star from Moultrie, Georgia, is the No. 21 running back in the 2020 class. He’ll join Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton as they try to replace D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien.
Ladd McConkey, WR
McConkey is a three-star wide receiver from Chatsworth, Georgia, who waited all of two days to commit to Georgia after his visit on Jan. 31.
The 6-foot-0, 175-pound receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds during The Opening Regionals on May 19, 2019, and will add depth to the position after the Bulldogs lost Lawrence Cager and Tyler Simmons.
