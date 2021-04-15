Beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, undergraduate athletes in all Division I sports can transfer once with immediate eligibility, as approved by the NCAA Division I Council on Thursday.
Previously, student-athletes would need an immediate-eligibility waiver from the NCAA to avoid waiting one year before eligibility. This decision was originally to be decided in January, but the council’s vote was postponed due to attention focused on name, image and likeness legislation.
“Allowing student-athletes a one-time opportunity to transfer and compete immediately provides a uniform, equitable and understandable approach that benefits all student-athletes,” said council vice chair Jon Steinbrecher. “The decision is consistent with Division I’s goal of modernizing its rules to prioritize student-athlete opportunity and choice.”
The new transfer rule grants immediate eligibility to all athletes after their one allotted transfer. Currently, all sports except baseball, football, men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s basketball already operate under this rule, but the new legislation will allow those five sports to reap the same benefits.
There will also be approved notification dates for transfers. Now, fall and winter sport athletes will have a May 1 deadline to tell their schools they are leaving and a July 1 deadline for spring sport athletes.
The Division I Council also approved the return to a normal recruiting process, effectively ending the 15-month-long dead period borne from the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting June 1, sports will be allowed to return to either the live or quiet period they would normally be in at that time.
Given that football’s dead period falls on June 28 through July 2, only football recruiting will experience exceptions to this return. Exceptions include on-campus evaluations in June and July, increasing the number of evaluation days from 42 to 56 days and a waiver for phone call rules.