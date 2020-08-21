The NCAA Board of Directors decided Friday to grant all fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility regardless of how many games they compete in during this upcoming season. This was first reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
The NCAA Board of Directors approved the blanket waiver saying that fall sport athletes can keep their year of eligibility no matter if they play this fall or spring or don't play at all, source tells @TheAthleticCFB.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 21, 2020
Additionally, the NCAA voted to stage all fall sports championships besides football in the spring after canceling them on Aug. 13. The Board’s decision is based upon player health and safety uncertainty as well as numerous alterations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors who wish to stay another year will not count against scholarship limits for the 2021-22 academic year. Underclassmen can receive another year of eligibility if they choose, but it will count against future scholarship limits.
Seniors who wish to stay another year will not count against roster and scholarship limits for the 2021-22 academic year. Underclassmen can receive another year of eligibility if they choose, but it will count against future roster and scholarship limits.
The Board’s vote essentially gives fall sports athletes a free year of eligibility, which is similar to what it gave spring sports athletes.
Part of the reason for this decision was to avoid having players opt out because of shortened seasons in their respective sports. For example, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all have condensed the 2020 football season in comparison to a conventional football season. A significant number of players might choose to opt out of this season because full seasons would be available in the future.
Fall sports student-athletes who have seen their conferences already move seasons to the spring, like in the Big Ten and Pac-12, are also involved in this decision. So if an athlete in the Big Ten and Pac-12 chooses to play in the spring, it will also not count as a year of eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.