The NCAA announced on Friday that eligibility relief will be given to all Division 1 student-athletes who participated in spring sports.
This will grant an extra season of eligibility to all spring student-athletes whose seasons have been cut short due to spring sport championship cancellations and season suspensions in wake of COVID-19 concerns.
Eligibility relief will be given to all spring sport athletes, including Georgia seniors who thought that their last season had been suspended altogether.
At Georgia, Division 1 spring sports include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
As of press time, there is no restitution for winter sport athletes whose SEC or NCAA championships were canceled this week.
This includes men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and swimming and diving, which conference and national championships were scheduled for the coming weeks.
