After practice on Wednesday, Oct. 26, sophomore offensive lineman Broderick Jones and senior running back Kenny McIntosh spoke with the media in the team’s last media availability before this weekend's rivalry game against Florida in Jacksonville. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:
The focus during the bye week
Georgia will play its first game in nearly two weeks after returning from its bye week this Saturday. During the bye week, the team concentrated on individual development in preparation for the 101st meeting between Georgia and Florida, according to Jones.
“Hone in on what you have to work on individually,” Jones said. “That was the motto of the week. Just working on yourself trying to figure out what your weaknesses are and attack them.”
Georgia’s offense will have to face former Georgia linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., who has been productive on Florida’s defensive front. The former five star recruit and Stockbridge, Georgia native currently has 33 tackles and two sacks on the season.
“You don't look at a specific player and try [to] figure out what to do with that specific player because you never know what can happen,” Jones said. “They can bring somebody else in and they can be as disruptive as the last person, so you just gotta lock into your game plan.”
Never underestimate opponents
For the team, the Georgia-Florida game isn't viewed as simply the next game in the season. Just like any other game, it will be treated as if it were the team's last one.
“I've learned throughout my years in college to never underestimate opponents, no matter what their record is,” Jones said. “So, we come in every week and prepare the same as if we're playing in the national championship game, like it's the last game.
You want to give it your all so we just come in with that mindset every week ready to work, stay focused on your own opponents and lock in on your assignments and, you know, just try to do your best to understand the game plan and attack.”
Looking ahead
McIntosh, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, grew up watching the rivalry. With the possibility that this may be his final appearance in red and black in his home state, all he wants to do is "go out there and do [his] job" and contribute to adding another victory to the Bulldogs' perfect season.
According to McIntosh, the team needs to come out on Saturday with a strong attitude.
“It's a four quarter game,” McIntosh said. “We’re gonna go out and give them our best shot [and] they’re gonna give us their best shot. We want to start out fast. It's an SEC opponent so all SEC opponent’s are gonna be tough and you just need to go out there and execute.”