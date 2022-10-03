The nation’s No. 2 football team now has a new dining facility befitting champions. Bones opened in the Butts-Mehre building in March as a place where University of Georgia football players could come for custom meals, relaxation and team bonding.
Courtney Crawford, the culinary service manager, was hired during this expansion of the dining facility and is in charge of keeping the restaurant presentable, taking inventory everyday, restocking the snack bar and catering to the players.
She oversees the menu and the meal card system called “Red Card” which is used for players to order food online from either the facility or other restaurants. She also provides the quote of the day as well as birthday shoutouts and meal preferences.
Bones provides the players with three meals a day: breakfast starting at 7 a.m., lunch from 11:30-2:30 p.m. and dinner after practice, typically around 6 or 7 p.m..
Breakfast includes build-your-own omelets and breakfast burritos. Lunch includes meat and a salad bar. Dinner is often catered and more substantial.
According to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Braxton Hicks, meals are catered from places like Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden where players pick what they want from the menu.
“Usually every single meal, we have all kinds of noodles or grains, some rice and meat like chicken or steak,” Hicks said.
The director of nutrition and the assistant director work with the chef to make dietary plans for the players.
“We always have a weight gain option and a weight loss option,” Crawford said. ”That’s how we separate. We have three groups. We have a weight loss group, weight gain group and a weight maintain group.”
“They get whatever they want. They tell us what they like and don’t like as far as the food, and we make it happen for the next time,” Crawford added.
Players eat breakfast at the Georgia Center on game day, and lunch is catered depending on the timing of the game. For early games, the staff add their omelet station.
Prior to this expansion and renewal of the dining facility, players had a “grab-n-go” station of snacks and meals and very few tables.
“Now we have a full kitchen, we have a demo kitchen, so we have plenty of space for creative reign,” Crawford said.
Players also have 6-8 grills available on which to cook. They can also learn from kitchen staff about preparing meals.
The facility now has at least 10 tables as well as booths and sitting areas, TV’s for watching SportsCenter and speakers to play their own music.
“I think it helps alot with our connection with our team. I think it brings us together a lot more,” Hicks said. “Coaches come in there, and you can sit down with them and talk to them throughout the day.”
The ability to accommodate the entire team, even coaches, differs from how the dining facility was prior to this development in March.
“It's just a team bonding place,” Crawford said. “This is where all the guys come to relax, they know that no one is going to come yell at them in here. This is kind of their safe space.”
Crawford said her favorite aspect of the job is getting to know the athletes.
“They are so different here than out in the real world,” Crawford added. ”You forget they are only like 18 because they are big, but just being able to talk with them and get to know them is my favorite part. They make the long days worth it.”