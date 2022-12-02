One season after five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the NFL draft, the Bulldogs have concluded the regular season with a spotless 12-0 record and are once again the number one scoring defense in college football, only giving up 11.3 points per game.
“It’s hard to do,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “You schedule these games and you get everyone’s best every single week.”
Yet, the Bulldogs under Smart have found a way to replicate the success of last year’s defense with a completely new unit that only featured three starters from last season’s national championship unit.
“The doubters trying to doubt this defense, that’s them with a chip on their shoulder,” said linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. “We got to keep proving them wrong and keeping it up.”
New faces like Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon Jr., Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams have all played a major role for the Bulldogs this season.
Starks, a true freshman, introduced himself in Week 1 to Georgia fans with his highlight-worthy interception of Bo Nix.
Starks has started at safety for the Bulldogs, replacing Lewis Cine. Starks finished the regular season with a combined 59 tackles and two interceptions while starting 11 of 12 games for Georgia.
Next comes Dumas-Johnson, who became a key piece for the Bulldogs defense this year. Dumas-Johnson, a sophomore, played primarily at inside linebacker and was named a finalist to the Butkus award which is awarded to the nation’s best linebacker. He had a combined 59 tackles and three sacks along with eight tackles for loss for the Bulldogs this season.
Dumas-Johnson also emerged as a vocal leader and locker room favorite for the Bulldogs defense this year, taking over a similar role to what fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean played for the Georgia defense last year.
“When you have a guy at that position that thinks that way, it’s good hardwiring for your defense,” Smart said.
Also at inside linebacker, Mondon Jr. has had a strong season working in tandem with Dumas-Johnson and Nolan Smith.
Mondon Jr had a combined 58 tackles on the season, and is playing at a relatively high level as of late, with his best performance coming against Kentucky where he had 11 total tackles.
The connection between Mondon Jr. and Dumas-Johnson certainly grew as the season went on, with both playing tremendous football down the stretch for Georgia to close out the regular season.
“We’re playing together a lot more, so there will be times where I’ll know what he wants to do and he’ll know what I want to do without us even saying it,” Mondon Jr. said. “I know what he’s comfortable with and he knows what I’m comfortable with so we really bounce off each other.”
Williams, another true freshman, was a consistent force on the defensive line, generating constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks and demonstrating his impressive athleticism.
Williams finished the regular season with 2.5 sacks, which was tied for the lead out of all Georgia defensive linemen. He flashed his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks against Tennessee where he had a team-high five quarterback hurries.