Georgia plays its second top-10 team of the season when it faces off against Arkansas. With the Bulldogs facing their first SEC West opponent of the season, here are some new faces to watch:
KJ Jefferson, quarterback
The redshirt sophomore quarterback led the Razorbacks to a 20-10 victory against Texas A&M on Sept. 25 before being lifted in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Despite being absent from the game for nearly an entire quarter, Jefferson returned in the fourth quarter to help snap Arkansas’ nine-game losing streak to the Aggies. Jefferson’s 212 passing yards in the win gives him 844 on the year alongside six touchdowns and two interceptions. Jefferson is also the second leading rusher on the Razorbacks, accounting for 230 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns through four games.
Trelon Smith, running back
The redshirt senior running back travels to Athens on Saturday as Arkansas’ leading rusher with 298 yards, for just under a 75-yard per game average. Smith was responsible for 17 carries against Texas A&M, and finished with 82 yards, his second-highest mark of the season. His longest rush of the year went for 22 yards. On the year, Smith’s 59 total attempts are nearly double those of the Razorbacks’ number two back, Raheim Sanders.
Bumper Pool, linebacker
Pool is the veteran leader in an Arkansas linebacker corps that has kept its 2021 opponents to 21 points or less. Pool leads the team in total tackles with 38, tied for 19th in the country. Against Texas, Pool had 10 total tackles, and against the Aggies, the senior finished with eight total tackles and one pass defense. Pool was named to the 2020 All-SEC Second Team, and he has started 25 games in his career for the Razorbacks.
Treylon Burks, wide receiver
Burks leads Arkansas in receiving with 373 yards on 19 catches, and has caught a touchdown in the last two games entering Week 5. Nearly half of his yards came last week against Texas A&M in a 167-yard performance. Burks was named to both the 2021 Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award Watch Lists, and is currently 22nd in the country in total receiving yards. Through four games in 2021, Burks averaged 19.6 yards per reception with a long of 91 yards, and possesses big play potential.
Jalen Catalon, defensive back
As a redshirt sophomore on the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, Catalon is third on the team in total tackles with 30. Catalon’s three pass defenses in 2021 leads the team, and he is tied for the most Razorback interceptions with two. With the continued emergence of Brock Bowers, Jermaine Burton and Ladd McConkey in the Bulldog offense, Arkansas’ defensive backfield is tasked with subduing a now red-hot Bulldog receiving core. Given Arkansas’ stout defensive front, combined with an inconsistent Georgia running game, Catalon could headline in this top-ten, SEC heavyweight contest.