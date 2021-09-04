As the first game of Georgia football’s season approaches, the freshmen class on both teams look forward to competing in their first collegiate game. Here are some new faces to look out for in the Saturday’s matchup:
Adonai Mitchell - Georgia, wide receiver
A true freshman wide receiver from Antioch, Tennessee, Mitchell already stunned Georgia fans with his abilities in the 2021 G-Day intrasquad scrimmage. He caught the team-best seven passes throughout the scrimmage, racking up 105 yards and one touchdown.
The true freshman was a three-star prospect in high school and ranked the No. 64 wide receiver in his class, according to 247Sports.
Mitchell enrolled early at UGA in January 2021, and has been practicing with the team since. Quarterback JT Daniels is expected to look to him at some point on Saturday after multiple injuries at the wideout position leaves Georgia without some of its 2020 starters.
Brock Bowers - Georgia, tight end
Bowers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end was also affected by Georgia’s series of off-season injuries.
After Darnell Washington went down in fall practice with a foot injury, Bowers likely took a step up in Georgia’s tight end depth chart for Saturday. He sits behind only John FitzPatrick, a junior who has played in 23 career games, in available players’ experience on the field.
At Napa High School in Napa, California, Bowers was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in California. He was also selected to the All-American Bowl in 2021.
Will Shipley - Clemson, running back
Clemson fans have plenty to look forward to in the freshman running back. Shipley was ranked as the No. 21 overall high school player in the nation, and the second-best running back in North Carolina by ESPN.
He led the 2019 Weddington High School football team to a 16-0 record and the 3A state title. He was eventually named the MVP of the state championship for his 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Shipley has not played a football game since 2019 due to COVID-19 canceling his senior season. Despite his lack of experience, he is listed as the third-string running back on Clemson’s official depth chart released earlier this week.
Beaux Collins - Clemson, wide receiver
Collins, a Los Angeles native, has plenty of experience on the field with Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, as both attended St. John Bosco High School and played together for two years.
The freshman was ranked the No. 10 receiver in California according to Rivals.com. As a junior in high school, Collins compiled 1,008 yards and 41 receptions for 14 touchdowns. He led his team to a 13-1 record in the same season.
Collins also sits at third-string on Clemson’s depth chart, behind only Frank Ladson Jr. and E.J. Williams.