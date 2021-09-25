Georgia plays its first SEC road game of the season against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are undefeated to start 2021 while the Commodores are looking to bounce back after losing to Stanford in Week 3. Here are some new faces to watch in the conference matchup:
Dan Jackson, defensive back, Georgia
After spending his first two seasons on the scout team, Jackson has played in all three games in 2021. He finished with two tackles in both the South Carolina and UAB games while earning a stop and a tackle against Clemson. Jackson’s first taste of in-game action at Georgia came in the 2021 G-Day scrimmage where he earned one interception. Jackson redshirted his freshman season after graduating from North Hall high school in Gainesville where he played as a running back and defensive back. In his first season of action, Jackson has made an impact on the Bulldogs’ defense.
Kamari Lassiter, defensive back, Georgia
In his first season in Athens, Lassister has played in all three games in 2021 after enrolling early in January. He appeared as a reserve defensive back and on special teams. Lassiter earned his first collegiate tackle in Week 3 against South Carolina, finishing with one solo tackle and one assist in the SEC opener. Lassister joined the Bulldogs after playing at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in Alabama, according to 247 Sports.
Will Sheppard, wide receiver, Vanderbilt
Sheppard is coming off a game with six receptions against Stanford, tied for a team-high with Chris Pierce. As a sophomore, Sheppard is second in receiving yards with 169 yards and leads the team with receptions. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season and is averaging 8.9 yards per reception. He appeared in eight games as a freshman, and caught two passes for a combined 30 yards. In the beginning of 2021, Sheppard is already becoming more of a threat in Vanderbilt’s offense.
Ken Seals, quarterback, Vanderbilt
Seals had a tough start to his second season at Vanderbilt against East Tennessee State, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. He had a better performance in Week 2 against Colorado State, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first win as a Commodore. Seals threw for one touchdown and one interception in Vanderbilt’s loss against Stanford. He played in all nine of Vanderbilt’s games last season, where he threw for 1,928 yards, a Vanderbilt freshman record.
Rocko Griffin, running back, Vanderbilt
Griffin is coming off a career day against Stanford where the sophomore ran for 107 yards, his highest amount while at Vanderbilt. In his freshman season, Griffin appeared in eight games and ran for a combined 92 yards and has yet to score a collegiate touchdown. He did not get any attempts in Vanderbilt’s season opener, but ran for 24 yards on nine carries in Week 2. With running back Re’Mahn Davis out for the season, Griffin could see more time and become a bigger part of the Commodores’ offense.