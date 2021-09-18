Georgia opens up SEC play as the Bulldogs host South Carolina in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Here are some new faces to watch in the conference matchup:
Sedrick Van Pran, offensive lineman, Georgia
After junior Warren Ericson was forced to sit out the beginning of the season due to a hand injury, Georgia looked to redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran to take over the empty center role. Van Pran earned his first career start in the season opener against Clemson and started again in Week 2 against UAB. In 2020, the freshman contributed as a reserve offensive lineman. Standing at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, the offensive lineman adds necessary size and strength to Georgia’s line of scrimmage.
Kendall Milton, running back, Georgia
In 2020, Kendall Milton was voted onto the Freshman All-SEC team after participating in seven games and contributing 35 carries for 195 yards. As a sophomore, Milton continues to add depth to a powerful Georgia running back room. He has yet to earn a start in the 2021 season, but has seen the field in all eight quarters that the Bulldogs have played. In Georgia’s win against Clemson, Milton had six carries for 21 yards and one punt return. He contributed eight more carries for 26 yards against UAB.
Nazir Stackhouse, defensive lineman, Georgia
Georgia’s top-of-the-line defense is added to by sophomore Nazir Stackhouse. The defensive lineman earned his first career sack late in the first quarter against UAB, causing a loss of nine yards. Stackhouse’s pressure caused UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III to throw his first interception of the game to Lewis Cine. Stackhouse also saw time against Clemson, but did not contribute a tackle. The sophomore has already almost beat his total tackles in 2020, in which he saw action in six games and contributed three tackles.
Juju McDowell, running back, South Carolina
True freshman Juju McDowell led South Carolina in rushing yards in its win against East Carolina in Week 2. He had 11 carries for 71 yards, but six of those carries and 45 yards came in the final drive of the game. The running back stands at only 5-foot-9, but his teammates praise his enthusiasm on the field. In the Gamecocks’ season opener against Eastern Illinois, he earned 42 yards in the first 12 carries of his collegiate career.
Alex Huntley, defensive lineman, South Carolina
At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, redshirt freshman Alex Huntley is expected to continue contributing power to the Gamecocks’ defensive line in 2021. He is South Carolina’s second-string defensive tackle, behind only junior Zacch Pickens. In Week 2 against Eastern Carolina, Huntley saw the field by the first quarter and recorded two tackles in back-to-back plays in the third quarter. He also entered the game early against Eastern Illinois and had one tackle. In 2020, Huntley appeared in only one game and recorded one tackle, feats he has already surpassed in the 2021 season.