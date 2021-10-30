Georgia and Florida will renew their SEC East rivalry in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. While the Bulldogs remain undefeated and sit atop the conference, the Gators have recorded three SEC losses and are ranked third in the East. Here are some of Florida’s underclassmen faces to know in the upcoming matchup.
Anthony Richardson, quarterback, #15
Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson has seen increased playing time this year after Emory Jones had a rocky start to the season. Through five games, Richardson has thrown for 392 yards and 21 completions, totaling five touchdowns so far. Richardson also ranks second on the team in rushing yards with 348, behind only Jones. In Florida’s most recent game against LSU, he put up a stellar second-half performance as he threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns and recorded one more rushing touchdown. Head coach Dan Mullen said earlier this week that he still intends to continue to use both quarterbacks against Georgia on Saturday.
Rashad Torrence II, safety, #22
Rashad Torrence II, Florida’s sophomore safety, ranks third on the team in tackles with 39 this season. He has earned a starting position in every game this year after recording 25 tackles and playing time in nine games in the 2020 season. Against Vanderbilt, Torrence put up a career-high 15 tackles, with 13 just in the first half. Against LSU in Week 7, he put up six tackles, good for third on the team behind two veteran linebackers. Torrence recorded his first career tackle for a loss against South Florida and has since added 1.5 more.
Nay’Quan Wright, running back, #6
Nay’Quan Wright, a redshirt sophomore, has already surpassed his 2020 rushing yard total this season as he takes advantage of his increased opportunities. Through 44 rushing attempts, he has recorded a total of 218 yards and one touchdown. Wright also serves as a threat in the receiving game, with 118 yards over nine receptions this season. Wright has seen action in all seven games and recorded a career-high 58 rushing yards against Alabama in Week 3.
Gervon Dexter, defensive lineman, #9
Standing at 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, sophomore Gervon Dexter has started in four games and participated in all seven this season. Dexter adds to an experienced defensive line for the Gators as one of the few underclassmen that regularly sees the field. He leads Florida’s defensive linemen in tackles with 27 and has added two sacks. Dexter recorded his best game this season against Alabama with eight tackles and a sack. In the Gators’ most recent game, he added four tackles throughout the game, and is expected to make an impact again against Georgia.
Xzavier Henderson, wide receiver, #3
As only a sophomore, Xzavier Henderson has made an impact on Florida’s offense this season. Seeing action in all seven games so far, Henderson has recorded 163 receiving yards and one touchdown. He also has seen the field on special teams with at least one punt return in six games this season. Against LSU, his three punt returns totaled 18 yards for the Gators. He recorded one of Florida’s two fumbles on a punt return in Week 7 but recovered the ball.