In the regular-season finale, eight GymDog career-high scores were either met or marked to propel Georgia gymnastics into the postseason.
Five personal records were met across three events and three scores elevated gymnasts to new heights during Friday night’s matchup with Kentucky.
Junior Megan Roberts arguably accomplished the most on Friday night in terms of scores. She matched her career-high performances on vault and bars with a 9.95 and 9.925, respectively. Both scores led the first two events and contributed greatly to the GymDogs’ dominating win over the Wildcats.
The Toronto native came back to the mat to perform on floor in the final event of the night, where she notched a new career-high score of 9.9 to seal Georgia’s charge of the meet.
“At the beginning of the season, everyone's a little shaky and just kind of getting [their] jitters out,” Roberts said. “And each meet I've kind of been able to fix those little things and I think that it's just building and I'm getting a lot more confident with the routines that I’m doing.”
The high scores affected all classes of GymDogs. Freshmen Victoria Nguyen and Katie Finnegan were also able to earn new collegiate personal records on Friday as Nguyen took a 9.825 on beam and Finnegan notched a 9.85 on bars. Sophomore all-around GymDog Haley de Jong matched her career-high score on beam with a 9.925 to contribute to Georgia’s season-high score in the event.
On a night that celebrated Georgia’s seniors, the future graduates were not excluded from the high tallies, either. Senior Emily Schild earned herself a season-high score on bars with a 9.85 while Marissa Oakley matched her 9.925 career-high points on beam in the anchor position.
Despite all of the high scores, the seniors took the meet’s message as one full of reminiscence.
“I think the main message was really just to go out there, enjoy every single moment,” Oakley said. “Especially coming from us seniors. Time just flies by so fast and just reminds everyone how special all these moments are and just to really take in every single moment, stay present, be invested.”
Friday night’s victory and all-time scores from the GymDogs serve to propel the team into the postseason. With the SEC championships around the corner, the progress head coach Courtney Kupets Carter has seen the GymDogs make throughout the season will come into effect in the coming weeks of competition.
“The biggest thing with this team has just been about progress, little small individual progresses on every event to get us the changes in the overall team score,” she said. “Every event the momentum was just building. And I think that was even more impactful for the entire team.”