Hampered by injuries, Georgia’s defense will put the “next man up” mentality to the test this week against Florida.
Last week’s 14-3 victory at Kentucky didn’t come without setbacks, as four defensive players — linemen Jordan Davis (elbow) and Julian Rochester (knee), safety Lewis Cine (ankle) and linebacker Quay Walker (neck) — were unable to finish the game.
Senior safety Richard LeCounte, Georgia’s backfield leader with three interceptions, was involved in a dirt-bike accident in Athens later on Saturday that left him hospitalized for multiple days and with an uncertain return date.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he expects Walker and Cine to play this week but is ruling out Rochester and LeCounte and believes Davis’ condition would be “day-to-day.” But that doesn’t mean Georgia is hopelessly searching for talent.
“At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys that practice who don’t get to play and now will get an opportunity to play,” Smart said in a Monday virtual press conference. “Those guys work really hard for those opportunities. … That’s what they came to Georgia to do, to play in some of these big games.”
The Red & Black has compiled a list of some new major players we can expect to see more in this weekend’s top-10 matchup with Florida.
Christopher Smith, junior safety
Christopher Smith has stepped up in LeCounte’s absence before, coming in for LeCounte when he was ejected for targeting in the first half of the Auburn game on Oct. 3. He performed well against the Tigers, recording three tackles and two quarterback hits against Bo Nix.
Smith has seen playing time in all five games this season. He’s totaled nine tackles this year and had his best game last week against Kentucky, where he came down with four.
“We feel like Chris has gotten a lot of experience,” Smart said. “Chris works really hard in practice, and he is ready to play.”
Tyrique Stevenson, sophomore defensive back
Tyrique Stevenson has been a versatile defensive player throughout his time at Georgia, playing in every game of his career and starting in Georgia’s first two games against Arkansas and Auburn.
Stevenson is another player who had a good game against Kentucky, earning three tackles and a quarterback pressure last week. While he brings experience to the defensive backfield, Smart said he’s just one of many players getting reps at safety in practice this week.
“Tyrique Stevenson has worked back there, [Latavious] Brini has worked back there. We’ve had Major Burns work back there, so that’s what it looks like at safety,” Smart said.
Jalen Carter, freshman defensive lineman
Jalen Carter played his best against Tennessee, where he totaled three tackles and even caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Carter should be expected to carry much of the load should Davis be ruled out this week. He has played in every game this season, totaling five tackles, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss, pushing Arkansas back 1 yard in Georgia’s season opener.
Travon Walker, sophomore defensive lineman
Travon Walker is another solid Georgia defensive lineman expected to see more playing time. Named to last year’s Freshman All-SEC team, Walker broke out last year with 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
This season, Walker has continued to build up his resume, playing in all five games with highlight performances against Auburn and Kentucky. Walker forced a fumble against the Tigers and was credited with a sack and two quarterback pressures last week against the Wildcats.
