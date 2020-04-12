Throughout Andrew Thomas’ three-year career at Georgia, he’s amassed quite an impressive resume.
Thomas started all 15 games at right tackle during his freshman season with the Bulldogs on their way to a national championship appearance. Because he didn’t enroll at Georgia until late May, the limited amount of time he received in the offseason made it a little surprising that he received so much playing time so early. However, he excelled, earning Freshman All-America honors by ESPN, USA Today and the Football Writers Association of America.
Thomas continued to haul in additional accolades in the past two seasons after making the switch to left tackle. He earned second-team All-America honors his sophomore season and first-team All-America honors for his performance last season.
That high-level continuity is what has made him a near-lock to be a first-round selection in this year’s NFL draft. His stock has declined slightly, however, because it’s an unusually top-heavy draft class for offensive tackles. He’s rated by many NFL draft experts as the No. 4 offensive tackle in this year’s draft, behind Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's Mekhi Becton.
The good news for Thomas is that offensive tackles are in high demand, as offensive line play in the NFL as a whole has declined in recent years. For example, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Thomas going No. 15 to the Denver Broncos in his latest mock draft, with Wills, Wirfs and Becton all being taken off the board beforehand.
Broncos’ offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James is one NFL comparison for Thomas. James was the fourth offensive tackle taken in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, chosen by the Miami Dolphins. He earned All-Rookie Team honors after playing both left and right tackle in the 2014-15 season but has struggled with multiple injuries since.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein describes Thomas as a “gritty player with above-average recovery talent to ‘get the job done’ when his process breaks down.” Thomas earned a prospect grade of 6.49, which translates to him developing into a starter in the NFL within his first two seasons.
Thomas’ 6-foot-5, 320-pound frame is perfect for the NFL. A lot of his success comes in the run game because it requires him to get his hands on defenders early. Thomas’ strengths also include his ability to “maneuver his hips in pass protection and clear run lanes,” according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.
Thomas is sometimes susceptible in pass protection because of poor technique with his arms. He often extends them out wide, which exposes his chest and allows the defender to get his hands inside and gather more control.
Although his weaknesses mostly pertain to his technique, Thomas has the frame and enough athleticism for his issues to be fixable in the NFL with quality coaching.
