Jake Fromm said his childhood dream was to play in the NFL when he announced on Jan. 8 he would be forgoing his senior season at Georgia to enter this year’s NFL draft.
The NFL draft is scheduled to last from April 24-26 this season, with teams selecting players virtually to sustain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fromm had an excellent start to the 2019-20 season but began to struggle as the season progressed. He struggled particularly in Georgia’s upset loss to South Carolina, throwing three interceptions to one touchdown.
Fromm’s college achievements put him among the best in Georgia history. His 8,224 career passing yards in just three years starting is good for fourth place on the school’s all-time list.
His 78 touchdown passes are second-best in program history behind four-year starter Aaron Murray. Fromm is also fourth in completions and fifth in passing attempts.
Fromm rarely missed games at Georgia, starting all 14 games the last two seasons and 14 of 15 games his freshman year. NFL teams require durability and even more so after a slew of starting quarterbacks went down within last season’s first two weeks, including Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Nick Foles.
Another strength Fromm showed in his collegiate career was poise. Fromm’s first game action came against Appalachian State in 2017 after starting quarterback Jacob Eason was injured. Fromm followed with his first start in a challenging road environment at Notre Dame.
NFL.com’s prospect analysis described Fromm as “typically unrattled in high-pressure situations.” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, praised Fromm’s football intellect and called him the best “connect-the-dot” quarterback in the 2020 draft pool.
Criticism toward Fromm concerns his lack of athleticism and big-time plays. He displayed athleticism during his Georgia career, but it doesn’t contend with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love or Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick likes Fromm’s potential but said he finds it problematic that the quarterback tends to have “flashes of brilliance” but not sustained excellence. Riddick praised Fromm’s back-shoulder throws while drawing back to his “inconsistency” when presented an opportunity to finish off an opponent.
Fromm did not have an impressive outing at the NFL combine. His 40-yard dash time clocked in at 5.01 seconds, putting him last among 13 quarterback participants. Fromm’s 30-inch vertical jump placed him ninth, and 111-inch broad jump qualified for tenth.
NFL draft analysts have Fromm projected as a first- to fourth-round selection, with some assigning him as the third-best quarterback prospect in this year’s class. Pro Football Focus has Fromm going in the third round at pick 105, two spots after Eason.
The third round is a likely position for Fromm based on the talent at his position. Murray was drafted in the fifth round and 163 overall, after his record-setting four-year Georgia career.
Going in the later rounds likely ensures Fromm will not be a day-one starter in the NFL, which could be good for his long-term outlook. Some of his NFL.com professional comparisons include Colt McCoy and Chase Daniel, who have been in the NFL for nine and 10 years, respectively.
