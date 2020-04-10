On Jan. 3, 2020, D’Andre Swift announced that after living one lifelong dream as a student-athlete at Georgia, it’s now time to chase another dream. The Georgia running back declared that he would forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a change in plans for the draft. Instead of being held in Las Vegas, the draft will now be fully virtual and every party involved will operate from their own homes on April 23-25.
The name “Swift” fits the ball carrier. He had a significant role in the backfield during his career at Georgia despite nagging injuries. In 2019, he earned first-team All-SEC honors with 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries, and 24 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown.
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein believes Swift will be able to step right into the NFL and quickly make an impact.
“He will provide early stability and production as an efficient, every-down back with Offensive Rookie of the Year potential,” Zierlein said in his draft profile.
Swift’s compact build with a strong lower body makes him difficult to knock to the ground. This will be appealing to teams in need of a powerful running back.
In addition to his build, Zierlein has also noted that Swift is agile and fast, and he can get up to speed quickly even after slowing his feet and changing directions. DraftWire described how Swift’s ability to plant, jump cut and take off while adding in a spin move without losing momentum will make him successful at the next level.
The criticism towards Swift focuses on durability concerns due to past injuries and on the workload front.
“At Georgia he never had more than 220 touches on offense, so a heavier workload will be a concern moving forward,” DraftWire’s analyst Patrick Conn said in his draft profile. “He did play in 43 games over three seasons but he will need ways to protect his body at one of the most violent positions on the offensive side of the ball. Not to mention that Swift does have a punishing run style at times.”
Another weakness revolves around Swift’s ball security being well below NFL standards based on his low carries-per-fumble statistic. CBSsports.com shared concerns about Swift’s abilities as a pass protector.
NFL draft analysts have Swift projected as a first round selection and he has been compared to Frank Gore and Christian McCaffrey who have each put up impressive numbers during their professional careers. Georgia running backs have experienced success in the NFL and many analysts believe Swift will follow their lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.