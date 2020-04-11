For the past two years, safety J.R. Reed and his counterpart Richard LeCounte have been a formidable duo in Georgia football’s defensive backfield.
In an analysis of Reed’s seven tackles, three pass breakups and one interception against Notre Dame last year, head coach Kirby Smart described the 2019-2020 permanent team captain as “critical to our success” and “the Jake Fromm of the defense.”
While LeCounte will return to contain SEC quarterbacks for his senior season, Reed has set his sights on the NFL and will likely jockey for position on an NFL roster in the fall.
One of 10 Bulldogs invited to the NFL Combine from Feb. 27 to March 1, Reed received a grade of 5.92, which categorized him somewhere between a backup and a “developmental traits-based prospect,” according to nfl.com.
His improvement in the passing game as a senior helped boost his draft stock, but he’s been dinged by pro scouts for giving up ground to agile receivers in man coverage. Reed’s main asset is his 4.54-second 40-yard dash speed, which helped him specialize as a run defender for the Bulldogs.
The sidelines would be unfamiliar territory for the four-year collegiate starter who saw extensive action in 42 consecutive games for the Bulldogs. Yet despite his projection as a late fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, CBS Sports predicted the “unquestioned leader of Georgia’s defense,” will be a standout in the NFL.
Once LeCounte came into his own as a safety in 2018, Reed’s production trended downward. Except for a career-high eight pass deflections last year, he peaked in every statistical category, from tackles to sacks to fumble recoveries in his sophomore season.
Reed has been compared to NFL strong safeties Xavier Woods and Quandre Diggs. Both have been perennial starters since entering the league and were among the top three tacklers on their respective NFL defenses in their last season of 15 or more appearances.
At 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, Reed has two inches on Woods but weighs in 14 pounds lighter. Likewise, the 5-foot-9 Diggs is four pounds stouter than the Georgia DB whom nfl.com knocked as having a “below average safety frame.”
One advantage noted on Reed’s NFL Combine scorecard was his family history. In 1991, Bowling Green wideout Jake Reed traveled the same road his son now navigates three decades later.
As the younger Reed has already bested his dad’s dash time by .08 seconds and his broad jump by 8 inches, he can only hope to improve on his father’s third-round draft selection and subsequent 12 years at the professional level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.