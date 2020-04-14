Georgia football draft hopeful Lawrence Cager’s college career ended unceremoniously in the fall of 2019 when he sustained a season-ending ankle injury during a Nov. 27 practice.
Despite his shortened final year as a graduate student, The 6-foot-5 wideout still received an invite to the NFL combine in late March and is the only receiver among Georgia’s record-sized 2020 draft class.
“I’m coming for everything that’s owed to me,” Cager tweeted on April 6.
In nine 2019 games, Cager’s 33 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns were second only to rising sophomore George Pickens within the Georgia receiving corps. His 52.89 yards per game were the highest.
Cager spent his four undergraduate years on the Miami Hurricanes, a team that featured a rush-heavy offense similar to that of Georgia.
With over 55% of offensive plays handled by backs in both of Cager’s final two seasons in Miami and Athens, his reps were limited.
Yet his six touchdowns in 13 games led Miami receivers in 2018, and he saw his production increase by 12 receptions and 24.12 yards per game for the Bulldogs last year.
Cager has been praised by NFL.com for his improved focus and athleticism on Georgia. Combined with his height, which would rank in the top 1% of NFL wideouts, he nearly always had the advantage in one-on-one coverage, utilizing “vice grip claws” to come down with “every contested catch imaginable in 2019” according to his combine profile.
His combine grade came in at No. 35 among receiver prospects, partially due to his average speed and loose routes, but mostly because of recurring health concerns.
The ankle injury that kept him sidelined for Georgia’s last five games of 2019-20 topped a list of health-related disruptions dating back to 2016.
Cager redshirted his sophomore year following a preseason knee injury. He returned with a 10-game season in 2017 and 24 consecutive appearances until his tough play style caught up with him again in 2019.
Bruised ribs kept him out of the Oct. 19 Kentucky matchup, and flare ups from a separated shoulder stifled a 93-yard first-half performance against Missouri. He caught only one pass in the subsequent game at Auburn, which would be his final appearance before shoulder problems and the ankle injury ended his season.
So, his reliability is questionable. CBS Sports projects Cager as an undrafted free agent alongside other Bulldog hopefuls like defensive lineman Tyler Clark, tight ends Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf and running back Brien Herrien.
As receivers his size aren’t available every year, it wouldn’t be surprising if an NFL team looked to select the strong-handed red zone asset in a late round or test him out in training camp.
