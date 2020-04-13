Five years of combined starters’ experience is what Georgia lost in Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley. Wilson started 24 games in two years following a redshirt freshman season and Kindley started 32 games for the Bulldogs in three seasons.
The 2020 NFL draft is scheduled for April 24-26. Teams will select players virtually to sustain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson’s size and strength alone appeal to NFL teams while his sharp improvement as a pass protector over the last two seasons vaulted him into the first-round draft consideration. His own swift improvement factored greatly into his decision to leave school early.
“I was fairing well against first-round talent, and touted draft picks. Guys I know that have years on me,” Wilson said at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. That’s when I decided that I think that I’m good enough.”
Bleacher Report's April 11 mock draft had Wilson going 29th overall to the Tennessee Titans. Their seven-round mock in March had him going 26th to the Miami Dolphins.
Isaiah Wynn, who was drafted 23rd overall in 2018 by the New England Patriots, is comparable to Wilson in skill but not size. Wynn is an indicator of where Wilson could be drafted in 2020 as they share the same position, offensive tackle.
Wynn measured in at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds before the 2018 draft while Wilson is significantly taller at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds.
The knock on Wilson is his footwork and technique, something Wynn was proficient in prior to his Georgia departure. Wilson showed immense improvement between his two years as a starter and in NFL analyst Lance Zierlein’s draft profile of Wilson pointed out the “moldable traits” NFL scouts look for in offensive linemen.
Wilson’s NFL.com prospect comparison is Phil Loadholt who is slightly lighter but two inches taller. Loadholt had a six-year professional career with the Minnesota Vikings and missed only seven total games.
Kindley is a different story than his teammate when it comes to the NFL. Standing 6-foot-3, 337 pounds at his combine measurements, Kindley prides himself on doing the dirty work within the interior of the offensive line. He knows what his strengths are and he plays to them every game.
“I feel like I am one of the best guards in the country,” Kindley said at the combine. “I am a mauler. Not too many people play like me … Not too many people can do what I do.”
Kindley’s mental game is another strength of his according to his draft analysis. He has a tough mental disposition and the power to impose his physique on his opposition. In his analysis of Kindley, Zierlein said he “seems to get into defender’s heads at least once per game.”
A drawback to Kindley’s game is his tendency to lunge instead of centering his blocks. Kindley often leads blocks by breaking forward and leading with his helmet, sometimes using it as a weapon in the motion. An NFL coaching staff will have to teach him to use his feet more than his upper body to sustain his blocks.
The NFL.com comparison for Kindley is Denver Kirkland, who played two years in the league with the Oakland Raiders and is currently a free-agent.
Kindley’s draft projection lands him in the day-two range. He will likely be a late-second to early third-round pick. Kindley’s size and physicality will help him secure a roster spot but he will need to hone his skill and technique to stick.
