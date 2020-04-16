Georgia football lost two veterans on its defensive line as Michael Barnett and Tyler Clark will both be entering the 2020 NFL draft.
Both were key players for the Bulldogs on teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons, three straight SEC Eastern Division titles, and played in three straight New Year’s Six Bowl games. Barnett and Clark contributed to their senior class tying a school record by winning 44 games throughout the course of their collegiate career.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a change in plans for the draft, as it will now be fully virtual on April 23-25.
Jake Rowe from 247Sports praised Clark’s ability to work inside. He noted that his size at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds allows him to strike blockers and lock down gaps while his athleticism allows him to cut past defenders and tackle ball carriers in the backfield.
Former Bulldog Toby Johnson expressed disappointment in Clark not receiving an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
“We have the most underrated DL’s in college football period,” Johnson said on Twitter on Feb. 7.
CBS Sports said that Clark has “flashes of brilliance,” but that he displays weaknesses regarding consistency. Despite his “violent hands” he only has one swim move, and he’ll need to develop in order to succeed at the next level.
Luke Easterling of USA Today projected Clark to go to Buffalo with the No. 239 overall pick.
Barnett could be a part of a school-record number of NFL picks in one class and was looking forward to Georgia’s Pro Day after also missing an invite to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. With the unfortunate effects of the coronavirus, the Pro Day was canceled.
“You have to look at it as more time to work on things and prepare,” Barnett said on March 13.
Athlon sports had the 6-foot-4, 304 pound Barnett as No. 39 on their list of top 40 defensive tackles in the 2020 class. NFL.com and CBS Sports did not have Barnett projected to be picked up in the NFL draft.
