It’s uncommon for some of the loudest cheers during player introductions at a college football game to be directed toward a placekicker. However, throughout Rodrigo Blankenship’s career at Georgia, that was the case.

Blankenship emerged as a fan-favorite early in his collegiate career with the Bulldogs because of his iconic look produced by wearing glasses underneath his helmet, his energetic celebrations and his successful freshman season where he went 14-for-18 on field-goal attempts in 13 games.

“Hot Rod” grew to be the most popular of many nicknames given to Blankenship, and #RespectTheSpecs eventually became his personal hashtag for social media. Multiple times he stood through postgame interviews still wearing his helmet and went viral for a moment on Twitter because of his pregame picture with Quavo before the 2018 Rose Bowl.

However, nicknames, personal hashtags and memorable moments aren’t what has Blankenship listed by many NFL draft analysts as the top placekicker in this year’s draft.

He finished his senior season at Georgia winning the Lou Groza Award — given to the nation’s top placekicker — after going 27-for-33 on field goals, 46-for-46 on point-after attempts and recording 65 touchbacks.

Blankenship proved to be a real weapon for the Bulldogs in his four-year career. He finished with four field goals in a single game four times at Georgia, most recently in last season’s 19-13 victory against Texas A&M when he also earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Given his position, he’s likely to be a fifth-to-seventh round selection. Because of that, potential landing spots remain unclear, but there is developing momentum for the New England Patriots or Chicago Bears.

Georgia fans likely remember his 55-yard field goal in the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma — which is still his career-high and a Rose Bowl record — or his 51-yard field goal in overtime of the 2018 national championship to give the Bulldogs their short-lived 23-20 lead.

However, like many other positions in football, NFL scouts and analysts will likely direct their attention more toward Blankenship’s mishaps. His 42-yard miss last season against South Carolina is perhaps the most notable. It also raises questions about his confidence in clutch situations, as it occurred in double overtime to hand South Carolina the 20-17 victory.

Blankenship had three blocked field goals in his Georgia career, giving NFL analyst Lance Zierlein reason to suggest that he needs to work on elevating his drive kicks more consistently. Nevertheless, his strengths far outweigh his weaknesses as he finished his collegiate career making 92.7% of field goals from fewer than 40 yards as well as 6-for-9 from beyond 50 yards.