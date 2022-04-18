Georgia is losing a number of defensive players to the 2022 NFL draft, including senior linebacker Channing Tindall, who helped anchor the middle of the defense.
Tindall played in 50 games during his career with the Bulldogs, racking up over 100 tackles in his four seasons with the team. He capped off his UGA campaign with a career high eight tackle, one sack performance against Alabama, playing an important part in Georgia’s first national championship since 1980.
The South Carolina native was also named to the 2021 All-SEC second team for his work during his final year with the Bulldogs, a year in which he was also named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Tennessee. He is now moving onto the NFL, and after an excellent showing at the combine, the outlook is bright.
Tindall recorded a 42 inch vertical jump, a 10.9 inch broad jump, and a 4.47 40-yard dash at the event. His vertical was tied for first among all participants, while his broad jump and 40-yard dash were second and third among linebackers, respectively. His measurables are comparable with any other linebacker in the draft, and Tindall’s experience in the many phases of special teams gives him the ability to slot in immediately, even if he can’t start at linebacker.
Tindall’s explosiveness is most evident in the run game, where he makes his largest impact. There is a concern that he benefited from playing alongside a dominant defensive line, potentially inflating his production during his time at Georgia. Tindall’s recognition in the passing game could also prove problematic at the professional level.
Still, there are many NFL teams who are willing to bet on elite athleticism, in hopes that the mental aspect will develop through experience. Tindall is likely to be a day two pick, falling to a franchise that values production in college, such as the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens are looking for another linebacker to solidify the interior of their defense alongside former LSU standout Patrick Queen, and seeing as Tindall played in a similar scheme at UGA, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Ravens call his name with the 76th pick.