Cornerback Derion Kendrick transferred to the University of Georgia in 2021, starting all 15 games in his lone season with the Bulldogs.
He made the most of his time, being named All-SEC second team for his production, which included 41 tackles and four interceptions. Kendrick started his career at Clemson, and played wide receiver during his freshman campaign. He transitioned to defense after his first year, and was named to All-ACC teams during both of his latter seasons with the Tigers.
Kendrick’s experience in a diverse array of defensive schemes could make him appealing to a number of teams, and his time at wide receiver is evidence of his impressive ball skills. His production is certainly proof of his talent, though his measurables do not tell the same story.
The senior defensive back did not participate in the 2022 NFL combine, though his unofficial pro day numbers have some questioning his potential. Kendrick, standing at 6-foot flat, ran a 40-yard dash time in the 4.75 range, which is lower than any of the other cornerback results from the combine.
Additionally, Kendrick was arrested for gun and drug charges in 2021 - before transferring to Georgia - both of which were later expunged. Despite that, it could cause some teams to re-evaluate how they view him. Cornerback is consistently one of the deepest positions in the NFL draft, and the quality of this year’s class is no different. In a crowded group, Kendrick’s flaws could result in him sliding to the later rounds of the event.
On the other hand, there are a number of NFL teams that need help at defensive back, so Kendrick could hear his name called earlier than expected. All three of the Colts, Broncos, and Raiders have made notable offseason moves to fill in gaps on their respective rosters; spending a pick on Kendrick to fill another is far from impossible.