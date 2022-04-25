Georgia’s defense in 2021 was historically strong, allowing just 10.2 points per game in the team’s run to a national championship victory. The front seven in particular had a number of players who will be selected in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Devonte Wyatt is one of those players. Wyatt played four seasons for Georgia, appearing in 49 total games. 2021 was his best collegiate season, as he was named to the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team and to the AP All-America Second Team.
Wyatt had 39 tackles, 27 QB pressures and seven tackles for loss last season. His best game came in a victory over Arkansas, in which he had six tackles, three QB pressures and 1.5 sacks. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for that performance.
Like the majority of Georgia players entering this year’s draft, Wyatt impressed at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.77 40-yard dash, had a 29-inch vertical jump and a 9-3 broad jump.
While sometimes overshadowed by fan-favorite Jordan Davis, Wyatt is an extremely disruptive player whose combination of size and agility should translate well to the NFL. Wyatt’s high effort style of play and scheme versatility will allow him to contribute to his pro team early in his career.
Wyatt projects as a mid-to-late first round pick, and has visited with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers and Eagles both have multiple first round selections on Thursday, and the Vikings currently hold the 12th overall pick. Other potential fits include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.