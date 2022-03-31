Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30, the Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 15 prospects.
Jake Camarda served as Georgia’s punter from 2018-2021, earning the starting job as a freshman and playing in 51 total games for the Bulldogs.
Camarda has exhibited impressive consistency particularly over the last three seasons of his college career, averaging 46.7 on his punts. His mechanics are sound, and his process on kicks is polished.
He was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press in 2020 and earned second-team honors in 2021. Camarda is Georgia’s career leader in punting average at 45.78 yards per punt.
Camarda also took over kickoff duties during the 2020 season, kicking off 41 times with 36 touchbacks. He continued to handle kickoffs in 2021, posting 71 touchbacks as well as 16 fair catches on 102 kickoffs last season.
Like the majority of Georgia’s players, Camarda impressed at the 2022 NFL Combine in early March, running a 4.56 second 40-yard dash, fastest among punters. That time may lead teams to give Camarda some extra value with an eye towards fake punts.
Being selected in the NFL Draft is an uphill battle for kickers and punters, but Camarda’s resume gives him a real chance of hearing his name called late in the draft. San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, who has a stronger leg but is less polished than Camarda, may be selected first by a team banking on his upside, but Camarda is still a top prospect at the position.
Camarda projects as a round six or seven selection, and if he isn’t picked he will almost certainly be given an opportunity to compete for a job at a team’s training camp. The Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns are among the teams that could consider selecting a punter in the draft.