Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30, the Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 15 prospects. Up next is versatile offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021.
Georgia has produced several strong prospects along the offensive line in recent years, including first round picks in offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wynn. While Jamaree Salyer isn’t in the same tier of prospect as those two, he still projects to have a long NFL career.
Salyer was a consistent starter at left tackle for Georgia in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, starting twenty games at that spot and earning second team All-SEC honors in 2021. In all, Salyer played in 46 games throughout his four seasons as a Bulldog.
Late in the 2021 season Salyer saw time at right guard as well to make way for redshirt freshman Broderick Jones at left tackle as Georgia’s coaching staff looked to get the “best five” offensive linemen on the field.
One of Salyer’s most attractive traits to NFL teams will be his versatility, as he showed the capability to play in all five positions along the offensive line. Salyer projects long-term as a guard, but his ability to step in at other spots brings added value to any team that drafts him.
At 6-4 and 325 pounds, he has prototypical size for the NFL, but questions remain about whether he has the athleticism to be a consistent starter at the pro level.
Salyer projects as a third or fourth-round selection, and could have a chance to start early in his career depending on the impression he makes with his new team.
Some potential fits for Salyer include the New England Patriots, who lost guard Ted Karras in free agency and traded longtime starting right guard Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay, and the Atlanta Falcons who have major question marks at left guard and right tackle, two positions Salyer could fit at.