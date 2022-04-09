Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30, the Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 15 prospects.
Georgia is known for producing elite talent in the backfield with recent successes including Nick Chubb, D'Andre Swift and Todd Gurley. Numerous football fans consider the Bulldogs " RBU," and they are likely to add two more backs to the NFL in this year's NFL Draft.
While former Georgia running back James Cook might not fall into the same category as those Georgia greats, his versatility as a runner and pass-catcher will likely land him a legitimate role in the NFL.
Cook played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021 and emerged as a starter in his senior season. He ranked fifth on the team in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns in the 2021 season.
He's mainly known for his ability to work out of the backfield, but Cook was also extremely efficient on the ground. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2021, ranking fourth in the SEC, and never averaged under six yards per carry in his collegiate career.
Cook, who is currently projected as a third-round pick by PFF, had an impressive NFL combine performance. He finished within the top ten 40 yard dash times amongst running backs with a 4.42 and top ten in the broad jump with a 10'4".
He's currently being compared to former Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington by PlayProfiler. Ellington had over 1,000 scrimmage yards as a rookie and had nearly a ten-year NFL career.
There's no definitive answer where Cook lands in the draft, but the Atlanta Falcons would be an excellent fit for the 2021 national champion. In the 2021 NFL season, the Falcons led the NFL in total targets to their running backs with 146, and Cook is a viable option out of the backfield.
Cook's versatility will make him a solid pickup for any team, and his polished route-running and receiving ability should allow him to contribute as early as his rookie season in the right situation.