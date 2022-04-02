Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30, the Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 15 prospects.
Veteran tight end John FitzPatrick, who played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, will try his luck in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The junior redshirted his freshman year and ultimately finished his 2021 season with six catches for 83 total yards. His longest reception of the season, a 28-yard strike, came against Vanderbilt, a game in which he was named a captain.
Still, at 6-7 and 250 pounds, FitzPatrick provides a sizable target and is a force in the running game.
Largely overshadowed by a breakout year from freshman tight end Brock Bowers, FitzPatrick played a more secondary role in Georgia’s 2021 passing attack. Because of this, many consider FitzPatrick an over-looked member of Georgia’s 15 NFL prospects. He remains a likely candidate for an undrafted route to the league.
In his collegiate career, FitzPatrick had 17 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown, which came in the 2020 season opener. In Georgia’s Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, FitzPatrick caught four passes for 41 yards, both of which were career, single-game highs.
Those passing numbers have led many to consider his future as more of a blocker in running packages, a skill he continued to develop while playing for Georgia. Yet it’s undeniable he still possesses upside in the passing game.
Such may have been his reasoning for leaving Georgia early, with one year of eligibility remaining. Still, recovering from a foot injury, FitzPatrick did not participate in the NFL Combine or Georgia’s pro day, which has given scouts limited moments for evaluation.
Of the unprecedented number of Bulldogs in this year’s draft class, FitzPatrick’s future may be the most uncertain. But his game certainly projects to the NFL level. What remains to be seen is which team wants to give him a chance.